ukwa-celebrates-80th-year-with-special-awards-lunch

assets/files/images/18_07_24/ukwa.jpg

Jul 15, 2024

The UK Warehousing Association (UKWA) had much to celebrate this year at its flagship Awards for Excellence Annual Lunch this year, having achieved its 80th anniversary and a successful ‘2024 The Year of Warehousing’.

400 guests gathered at Royal Lancaster London to join the party, recognise those who represent the very best of the sector, and celebrate with colleagues and friends.

Celebrity guest Alastair Campbell, fresh from his high-profile role commenting on the General Election, presented winners in ten categories with their Awards for Excellence, while UKWA Chairman Mike Thomas made a special presentation of a Long Service Award to industry veteran Derrick Potter, in acknowledgement of his many years of support for the Association.

Now in his eighties, Derrick has witnessed tremendous change over the many years since he first established the Potter Group in 1965. A former UKWA Chairman and winner of the UKWA Chairman’s Award, he continues to be an active, much valued member of the UKWA management board.

The final Award of the afternoon was The Chairman’s Award, presented each year to an exceptional individual deemed to have made outstanding contribution to the industry. This year the accolade was bestowed on Jamie Hartles, CEO of Howard Tenens Logistics.

Commenting on the Awards, Mike Thomas said, “It has been a privilege to have the opportunity in our 80th year to honour the long service, dedication and sheer energy of a person who has played a central role in the success of UKWA over the decades. Our highly esteemed colleague and friend, Derrick Potter, has worked – and continues to work - tirelessly to promote and support the Association.

Similarly, Jamie Hartles is a fantastic ambassador for our great warehousing sector. He is an accomplished professional who leads a quality-first, independent family business, with an emphasis on collaboration, technology integration, as well as a strategic approach to environmental sustainability. Widely respected and well liked, Jamie is a deserving winner of The Chairman’s Award 2024.

My warm congratulations to Derrick, Jamie and all our superb 2024 Award winners.”

UKWA CEO Clare Bottle added, “This has been a truly memorable event for UKWA in this very special year. It was wonderful to welcome former UKWA Director General Roger Williams and past CEO Peter Ward, along with friends old and new, to join the celebrations.

I would like to extend my thanks to our generous sponsors – particularly our main sponsor Prologis, and of course to Alastair Campbell, who shared some fascinating insights and opinions on the new political landscape.

Above all, thank you to all who entered this year’s Awards for Excellence. Selecting the top performers of the industry is always a humbling and inspiring experience, and it has been a particular pleasure to be able to applaud the many impressive achievements, innovations and successes in 2024 The Year of Warehousing.”