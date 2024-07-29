time-to-innovate,-transform-and-drive-a-sustainable-future-at-the-20-year-anniversary-of-automechanika-shanghai-in-december

assets/files/images/01_08_24/bigstock-circular-economy-symbol-on-han-450546307(1).jpg

Jul 29, 2024

Automechanika Shanghai will celebrate two decades of serving the automotive service industry. The show’s influence reaches all corners of China and extends out to the global market, making it a must-attend event for information exchange, marketing, trade and education.

This year, the show will pivot on innovations and transformations that drive a sustainable future, showcasing the latest automotive products, services and technologies that are shaping a greener tomorrow. The four-day event, taking place from 2 to 5 December, expects to host 6,500 exhibitors (15 percent increase from the previous edition) and 14 country and region pavilions, encompassing the entire 350,000 sqm space (16.7 percent increase from the previous edition) across 14 halls of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai).

In the early 2000s, seeds were being planted all across the global automotive industry. Hybrid car sales had begun proliferating, while an initial buzz was emerging around taking battery-powered electric vehicles from a niche curiosity to a serious market contender. This period was also an inflection point for China’s rapidly growing auto market. In 2004, the annual production and sales of automobiles both exceeded 5 million units, and the industry as a whole was entering a phase of stable and high-quality advancement.

Given this favourable trajectory, there was a clear need to create an access point for information exchange, marketing, trade and education between domestic and overseas marketplaces. The first edition of Automechanika Shanghai was thus launched in 2004, hosting 235 exhibitors across 10,000 sqm of space. Fast forward two decades, and it has since become one of the largest and most influential events in the global calendar. In fact, many long-time exhibitors, visitors, partners and media have seen their businesses grow in parallel with Automechanika Shanghai.

However, in today’s climate, growth and competitiveness are bound to innovation, transformation, and sustainability. For example, since its launch, the new energy vehicle (NEV) market has matured into a prominent part of the overall automotive landscape, especially in China, with both production and sales of NEVs exceeding nine million units.

And so, as Automechanika Shanghai celebrates 20 years of serving the automotive market, the show will closely mirror the ongoing evolution of the industry, aligning its focus with the innovative developments and transformative changes that are paving the way for a more sustainable future.

Spotlighting advancement in the automotive industry

As the global automotive landscape continues to rapidly progress, the show also adapts in lockstep, ensuring its content, themes and fringe programme remain firmly centred on the emerging technologies, industry trends, eco-friendly solutions and cross-sector integrations driving the industry forward.

One prime spotlight in this movement is the all-new New Energy & Connectivity sector, set to house approximately 450 exhibitors across 26,000 sqm of the entire Hall 5.1. The dedicated area will offer a comprehensive stage for exhibitors to present some of the most pioneering products, technologies, and concepts that are driving the transition of greener and more intelligent vehicles and aftermarket services.

There has already been strong demand from companies seeking to include this categorisation at the show. Accelink, AutoBrain, Black Sesame, Carlinx Multi, China Sun Technology, Hesai Technology, Horizon, InfiRay, Quanxing Machining Group, Rsemi, SemiDrive, SPAICO, VIE, XY-IDRIVE, YDA, and Yunyi have already confirmed their participation in this sector.

Furthermore, Hall 5.1 will also incorporate resources from domestic industrial bases and industries, showcasing advancements in research and development as well as arising investment opportunities. For example, a group of exhibitors will take part in “Changzhou – The City of NEVs” pavilion. In recent years, Changzhou city has become an integral part of China’s NEV industrial chain, serving as a hub for battery and photovoltaic development amongst suppliers like CALB Group, Star Charge and SVOLT, of whom are joining the show. Elsewhere, representatives from the Longquan Automotive Thermal Cluster like CCBA, HENGRUIFENG, Longquan Auto Parts and Thermal Management Industry Association, STAL, and Xin Jing will present a variety of products and solutions related to thermal management, in addition to the parts and components for new energy vehicles as a whole.

Furthermore, Hall 7.2 will focus on Digital Solutions / Services to amplify the integration of wider sectors like transportation, retail, e-commerce, the internet, and advanced technology, to name a few. These factors have significantly increased the competitiveness of companies and the overall complexity of the automotive industry. Digital technologies such as cloud computing, the Internet of Things, 5G, artificial intelligence, autonomous driving, and blockchain are permeating every aspect of the automotive sector to reshape perceptions of R&D, production, marketing, and services. Thus, the space will host a collection of leaders such as CassTime, JiZhun ERP and PANPASS, who are in the auto parts supply chain, e-commerce and chain stores. They are known for the highly evolved incorporation of the internet, big data and AI in manufacturing, distribution and the consumer market.

In addition to the New Energy & Connectivity and Digital Solutions / Services sectors, the exhibition will converge thousands of other exhibitors across six other sectors. Parts & Components, Electrics & Electronics, Diagnostics & Repair / Body & Paint, Accessories, Customising, and Tyres & Wheels will complete the comprehensive coverage of the entire supply chain.

The Henglong Group will make its debut, presenting steering system solutions for intelligent driving and advanced functions; Phinia will bring along hydrogen fuel cells, hydrogen internal combustion engine GDi technology, Delco Remy® starters and generators, and Hartridge – diesel fuel system test equipment; SDS will showcase torque-vectoring electric drive system products; while ZF shall present intelligent chassis-related products.

Other leading brands will include the likes of ABT, ARN, AUTOBACS, BESITA, Biaobang, Big Red, Borsehung, Bosch, BOTNY, Brembo, Bright, Celette, China Changan, CIJAN, Continental, Doocar, Doublestar, Fabit, FAWER, GSWF, HASCO POWERTRAIN COMPONENTS, Hella, Hitachi Astemo, Jingzhongjing, Juncheng, Launch, LPR, MXR, Qingshan Industry, Shunli, Tech, TJNISSEKI, UNITE, Wanxiang, Winhere, WONDERFU, YAKIMA, YGL, YOKISTAR, Yuefu and more.

Special showcase areas and conferences spotlight the market’s direction

The 2024 edition will continue to enrich every corner of the fairground with the Innovation4Mobility concept. The overarching theme will embrace transformative trends as well as amplify the upgrades in traditional solutions, which still have a foothold in today’s market. From this perspective, three showcase areas, including the Innovation4Mobility Mainstage (Hall 5.1), Green Repair Area (Hall 6.2) and Customising x Tech Area (Hall 8.2), will revolve around the interplay between digitalisation, connectivity, sustainability, new energy and aftermarket services. To illustrate, the Mainstage will feature a collection of targeted forums, targeted networking, and product showcases to address opportunities in relation to the advancements of digital transformation, sustainable development, energy technology, AI, in addition to investment and cooperation both at home and abroad.

In addition, to reflect themes throughout the exhibition, the International Automotive Industry Conference 2024 Presented by Automechanika Shanghai will bring together leading brands, experts, professors and government representatives from around the world. Once again, the conference series, which includes one main summit and five related events, will cover major global automotive trends, forecasts, policy updates and opportunities moving into the future.

The series forms part of some 70 concurrent fringe programme events during the four days. To commemorate 20 years of serving the market, Automechanika Shanghai will also hold a number of special events leading up to the show.