Seeing retail differently: Driving transformation through computer vision and AI

Jul 24, 2024

By Carlos Osuna, Head of R&D, Panasonic Connect Europe.

The retail industry is at an inflection point. Booming e-commerce volumes and changing consumer behaviour on the back of economic pressures are making customers more price-sensitive and less brand loyal. At the same time, these factors have contributed to pressure on the retail supply chain to boost performance and transform business operations, with many turning to new technologies to achieve their goals.

One such technology is AI-powered Computer Vision, according to recent Panasonic Connect research that surveyed Retail industry leaders responsible for digital transformation.

Computer Vision applications are rapidly gaining recognition as a valuable transformational business tool. They derive meaningful insights and actions from images, helping to develop an understanding that traditionally might have been overlooked or unable to be interpreted.

The research shows that retail companies believe the deployment of Computer Vision applications could boost productivity by as much as 42% over the next three years. Currently retailers are most likely to be using Computer Vision in security operations. But in fact, retail respondents showed higher adoption of Computer Vision than other industry sectors across most business operations.

The opportunities and benefits

Currently 32% of retail businesses are using Computer Vision for enhanced security operations to identify patterns and suspicious behaviour, aiding in loss prevention.

But security is just one aspect. Beyond this, Computer Vision can accomplish a multitude of tasks. For example, identify buying behaviours, analysing customer flow and gathering customer information, such as age and gender composition. This is crucial data in helping to determine product placement around stores and inform marketing campaigns. For this reason, retail respondents reported higher use of this technology for people tracking and facial recognition than any other sector surveyed.

In addition to gathering customer insight, Computer Vision technology can also be used to improve the efficiency of goods replacement on the shelves in store. Using product recognition, this capability allows retailers to compare planograms (plan on the shelf) with realograms (reality on the shelf) to identify if a product has been placed in the wrong place or if the stock levels are low and need to be replenished. When linked to an automated ordering solution, stock control is seamlessly handled by the technology with little to no human intervention required.

Seeing significant value

Panasonic Connect’s research also revealed that retailers are using Computer Vision for quality control testing, sales and marketing and administration or back-office operations more than any other industry. This adds value by automating mundane tasks and eliminating human error. It is particularly relevant for quality inspections which traditionally were subjective, time-consuming tasks that were often error prone.

With Computer Vision technologies, quality checks are automated, helping retailers overcome challenges associated with human inspection, and streamline quality assurance processes. This is achieved by utilising Computer Vision algorithms that establish an objective evaluation metric, ensuring consistency in quality control.

Computer Vision is also valuable in detecting fake or counterfeit products through its Computer Vision and machine learning ability. This technology can determine counterfeit products with up to 99% accuracy.

The impact of GenAI on retail

In addition to Computer Vision technologies, retailers are also implementing other forms of AI technologies to improve efficiencies and the overall customer experience. For example, GenAI has seen an increase in adoption and, according to those surveyed in the Panasonic research, they view it as an important part of their organisation’s business transformation journey. Over a third (38%) of retail decision makers have already implemented solutions.

Looking at the ethical concerns

Although the benefits of AI and Computer Vision are undeniable for the retail sector, there are some ethical concerns retailers are grappling with. 48% of retail respondents were conscious of personal privacy and surveillance concerns, 44% on the lack of corporate guidance for using AI and 40% on the lack of transparency in AI tools.

It is clear from these results that retail is taking its AI responsibilities seriously and carefully navigating the ethical issues as it strives to take advantage of this transformational technology. As retailers forge a path towards mature, responsible AI integration, the industry is reaping significant benefits from Computer Vision applications.