Parts feeding with robotic automation

Jul 29, 2024

TM Robotics has launched a new robotic feeding system — the Infinifeed — to the UK and wider European market.

Powered by Shibaura Machine’s advanced THE series of industrial robots, the Infinifeed is an automated feeding system that addresses the common challenges of parts feeding and sorting.

Designed by DOMA Automation and integrated by Tera Automation, the Infinifeed uses a unique parallel belt conveyor system with opposing motion. This innovative design, equipped with diverters and a 2D vision system, ensures seamless part feeding and sorting.

The system addresses the common challenges related to industrial parts feeding. It can handle diverse shapes and sizes by leaning on advanced vision technology to detect, select and manage parts feeding. This eliminates the need for multiple feeders for different components or challenging programming for diverse parts shapes.

The Infinifeed is not only technologically advanced but also exceptionally user-friendly. Its integrated app allows for remote control, configuration, and real-time monitoring, making it accessible to operators without the need for specialised skills.

Users can easily capture images of objects to be handled, mark gripping points and send the information to the vision system. The speed of the belts can be fine-tuned to match production requirements and instant notifications on any operational issues ensure uninterrupted performance.

Built with advanced hardware to enhance operational efficiency, the Infinifeed eliminates physical barriers for smooth part circulation and simplifies the system with the app as the sole user interface. Magnetic removable shells and sides make maintenance and cleaning straightforward, while the adjustable inclination of the belts accommodates different workpiece sizes and weights. Optional enhancements include illuminators for better visibility and electric pistons for optimal part distribution and tilting.

The Infinifeed system is designed to meet the needs of various industries, including aerospace, automotive, electronics, medical, fashion accessories, water fittings, mechanics, electric components and more. It offers numerous benefits to manufacturers, such as easy integration and straightforward setup that reduces downtime and seamlessly integrates into existing production lines.

The user-friendly interface with intuitive controls and programming makes it accessible to all operators. Precision feeding ensures consistent and accurate placement of components, and high-speed performance boosts throughput and minimises cycle times. Continuous connectivity with real-time alerts and remote-control features keep users updated and in control.

“The Infinifeed, powered by Shibaura Machine represents the next step in industrial parts feeding,” explained Nigel Smith, managing director of TM Robotics, the premium distribution partner of Shibaura Machine industrial robots. “The new system provides manufacturers with a powerful tool to enhance productivity and efficiency, while leaning on the exceptional robotic power of the THE SCARA robot series.”

The THE series is the latest generation of SCARA robots from renowned Japanese manufacturer, Shibaura Machine. The series is meticulously designed for assembly and inspection applications and includes four sizes in its line-up. The THE400, THE600, THE800 and THE1000 cover arms lengths of 400mm to 1000mm respectively, fulfilling a range of applications for fast-cycle automation.

THE robots can be purchased as standalone automation or integrated into machine builds, OEM solutions and systems integrations like the Infinifeed. TM Robotics’ team of robotic experts can provide support and consultation on how Shibaura Machine robots can be applied in a range of industries.