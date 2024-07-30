government-spending-cuts-will-limit-logistics’-ability-to-kickstart-economic-growth,-says-logistics-uk

Jul 30, 2024

The announcement of government cuts in infrastructure spending will limit the ability of the logistics sector to kickstart economic growth, says business group Logistics UK.

Speaking after the announcement of spending cuts in key infrastructure projects by Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves MP, Policy Director Kevin Green said that the lack of focus on infrastructure spending could hamper economic growth:

“For too long, investment in improving the UK’s infrastructure has been overlooked, making it more challenging for goods to be delivered to their customers. Logistics underpins every sector of the economy and, as such, is ideally placed to help the new government get growth moving again. However, to do that, it is imperative that key infrastructure projects like the planned A303 improvements and investment in rail freight capacity are reprioritised to keep goods flowing through the supply chain across the country and enable our industry to play its part in getting the economy back on track.

“Our members appreciate that the books have to be balanced but ignoring the opportunities which logistics can create will hamper growth at a time when our sector stands ready to kick-start recovery across the economy.”