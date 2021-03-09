Why do Businesses Need SEO to Survive

Mar 09, 2021 Ed Holden

A few decades ago, consumers opened phone books to find companies locally opt for the service or product that they need. In today’s day and age, modern technology plays a prominent role in business marketing with the help of several tools out there.

The one tool that every business needs to build a strong online presence is Search Engine Optimization (SEO). Whether you are a personal blogger or a business owner, in order for your website to survive in this cut-throat competitive world. SEO can certainly be the change that you need.

Many marketers understand or think they understand the need for SEO for their digital properties. Consumers rely heavily on search engines for their day-to-day queries to help them find anything from restaurants to services offered by businesses offered online. SEO will not improve your website performance but also increase overall searchability and visibility. If you are new to the business arena (search engine), you must first gain an understanding of what is SEO and why is it so important for your business to grow.

What is SEO?

SEO is a process of using multiple strategies, practices, and actions that help in increasing your website rank on search engine results pages (SERPs). It helps you draw in traffic to your business as well as grow in revenue. Websites with the most pages or links are not necessary to be ranked number on search engines but their overall performance determines who comes on top. Implementing a successful SEO strategy will give your site the ability to rank higher.

By implementing your SEO strategies which are on-page and off-page, you can boost your business site to greater heights. The more clicks you receive, the more people look at your website, and the more they look at your website, the more opportunity they have to find a product or service that interests them. On-page SEO generally consists of anything that improves your websites such as speed, headings, keywords, and so on. While off-page SEO refers to anything that occurs on other sites that can influence your ranking such as backlinks, email marketing, and so on.

Why is SEO important?

Without modern SEO, any business could manipulate search results by adding the most links and pages to be ranked number one irrespective of the quality or relevance of the website. The main goal of a search engine is to provide unbiased results to their searcher’s query with relevant and accurate details. These search engines are getting smarter and more accurate every year and are able to rank your business website in order of quality and performance. SEO helps in keeping the search results fair and reduces manipulated pages on the internet.

There are many ways one can optimize their website to rank higher on search engines such as keyword density, backlinks, permalinks, descriptions, and many more. Your website goal should be to provide high-quality and relevant details that are in sync with your niche to boost your rankings on SERPs. SEO is cost-effective, although some companies do shell out large amounts of money on paid strategies such as ads. SEO is a great way to drive qualified traffic to your site without directly paying for it. While optimizing your website, a great web host will help you check all the boxes for a fast, efficient, and secured website. Hosting Foundry has the best reviews of web host providers that will help you get the web hosting service you deserve.

Why any business needs SEO?

a. SEO builds Credibility

Online user’s shopping habits are always evolving, most of them don’t even look at paid ads that appear in search results. While there those who focus on organic searches as more trustworthy and credible. Investing in SEO will add value and build trust amongst your customer and also make a significant impact in ranking higher on search engines. By sending positive feelings to your customers with an SEO-optimized website, you will garner new traffic and hold on to existing customers.

b. SEO improves user experience

SEO is the heart and soul for any website to survive to grow. Optimizing your website enhances the user experience that helps in ranking higher on search engines such as Google. There are many technical ranking factors set by search engines that you must imply on your website to be successful. Speed, mobile-friendly sites, navigation, layout are just some of the important factors that play a role in ranking. Positive user experience decreases bounce rate that signals search engines that the site is attractive and appealing. Because Google and other search engines ultimately want to see the best possible sites to their users.

c. SEO is easy to track and measure

Tracking and monitoring data of your website is crucial as it gives you in-depth knowledge of the changes that you have made or need to be done. SEO is one that you can measure every aspect of your result. There are several free and paid tools that can help in monitoring traffic, conversions, referral traffic, and other important aspects that matter to your niche. Compared to traditional methods, you can track every point that you’re getting from your SEO investment. By doing so, you can evaluate your work and make necessary changes or implement new strategies that can have a major impact on your website performance and ROI.

d. SEO local improves conversions and engagement

SEO local optimizes your website in respect to a specific local area that helps in improving engagement that leads to conversions. It basically helps you rank higher on certain search queries performed by local audiences such as a shop, an agency, a product, or a service. It allows people in your vicinity to find you quickly as they take one step closer to a conversion. To establish your brand locally there are many factors you should focus on such as building your social media profiles, optimizing website and content, including backlinks, join Google My Business listing, and a strong emphasis on customer reviews on different sites.

e. SEO is a long-term investment

SEO can have an immediate impact on your site and can even take up to 6-12 months to see ranking results. Once you top the ranking page on search engines, you rarely move down or you take time to move down the ranks. With over 200 million websites on the internet, a higher SO ranking will help you stand out amongst your competitor. As the market keeps changing and evolving, it is important to be up-to-date with the latest trends. For example, since smart devices are the future of online, optimizing your website by making it mobile-friendly will prepare your site for the next generation of marketing. The more SEO time, effort, and budget that is committed to it, the better and longer a website stands to be a worthy contender in its market.

Conclusion

Optimizing your business pages will create fast, robust, and user-friendly websites that will increase your visibility on search engines and bring more potential clients to your sites. Ultimately leading to a higher rate of conversions.