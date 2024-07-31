articles/2024/07/31/inseego-launches-ev-telematics-reporting

Jul 31, 2024

Inseego has launched an EV reporting package to help commercial fleets tackle some of the most common and difficult challenges they face when operating electric vehicles.

The company’s latest EV telematics capabilities are designed to support the smooth transition to electric trucks and vans, while providing the added insight needed to achieve high levels of operational efficiency, productivity and performance.

“Our aim is to remove some of the pain points that commercial fleets encounter when switching to and running electric vehicles,” explains Steve Thomas, Managing Director of Inseego UK Ltd.

“By speaking with existing customers, we were able to identify recurring operational issues that were resulting in added cost, disruption and delays. What became clear was the need for a more comprehensive EV reporting package based on real-world scenarios and experience.”

The advanced EV telematics functionality comprises five bespoke reports – covering status, efficiency, charging, trip replay and operational performance – and a live view for real-time visibility. It is designed to go above and beyond standard EV tracking to gain a detailed understanding of an electric commercial fleet, while flagging issues and potential risk. For example, the operational report creates a picture of lost productivity or added costs due to uncoordinated and inefficient charging schedules.

“Commercial fleets can demonstrate their green credentials and meet future sustainability targets by using the information provided by our EV reporting package to best manage the change process, target savings, and deliver business value. It is all about gaining that added layer of insight needed to make the day-to-day operation of electric trucks and vans smooth and trouble-free,” concludes Thomas.