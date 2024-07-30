articles/2024/07/30/ermewa-digitally-transforms-procurement-leveraging-ivalua’s-unified-platform

assets/files/images/01_08_24/bigstock-futuristic-blue-gear-digital-t-261339994(1).jpg

Jul 30, 2024

Ivalua, a global spend management solutions provider, and its partner CKS Consulting, have announced that Ermewa, a European freight wagon rental firm, has digitalised its Source-to-Contract operations with Ivalua.

Founded in 1956 and headquartered in France, Ermewa has a network of 18 offices in 14 European countries, It provides industrial companies, railway undertakings, and freight forwarders with a fleet of over 47,000 railcars that transport hazardous and non-hazardous liquids, gases, bulk materials, and general cargo, including food and non-food products. Ermewa is a subsidiary of Streem, one of the leading players in the freight railcar and tank container leasing industries globally.

Having identified an opportunity to streamline its procurement processes, Ermewa selected Ivalua’s S2C solution including Supplier Information Management, Sourcing, and Contract Lifecycle Management.

With the support of CKS Consulting, Ermewa was able to deploy the standard best practices embedded in Ivalua’s platform, while also supporting its industry-specific requirements, all without any coding. After a successful implementation led by CKS Consulting, Ermewa has unified its procurement processes from end to end, effectively addressing all its business needs within a single platform. Empowered by greater visibility, Ermewa has also consolidated its reporting processes. Additionally, thanks to Ivalua's intuitive interface and localization capabilities, Ermewa has experienced a significant increase in user adoption.

“Moving from fragmented data in Excel to Ivalua as a single source of truth has proven to be a good choice. We are extremely satisfied by the ability of our implementation partner to adapt to our business environment and create a unique solution fit for us,” said Philippe Roussely, Purchasing Director at Ermewa.

“CKS has provided critical support to Ermewa in design decisions and built a solution meeting end-to-end business needs. Ivalua’s high configurability, leveraged through the Design mode functionality, supported building a module dedicated to the management and technical acceptance of wagons by Ermewa. Our close collaboration with Ermewa was instrumental to the success of the project as it enabled us to align on requirements to take into consideration prior to implementation and to identify opportunities for future enhancements,” said Pierre-Edouard Labbé, Partner at CKS, in charge of heading the project.

“Combining Ivalua's unmatched flexibility with the expertise of our partner CKS, we have proudly delivered a solution that successfully addresses all of Ermewa’s requirements, enabling them to effectively digitalize their procurement processes,” said Dan Amzallag, Ivalua’s Chief Operating Officer (COO).