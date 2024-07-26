articles/2024/07/26/rhenus-warehousing-solutions-uk-wins-the-ukwa-award-for-excellence-in-infrastructure

Jul 26, 2024

Rhenus Warehousing Solutions UK was crowned the winner in the Infrastructure category at the UKWA Annual Lunch & Awards in London.

The UKWA Award for Excellence in Infrastructure celebrates the achievements of an organisation that has opened a new or improved logistics building or development that brings additional capacity to the market.

The award win showcases the company’s brand-new, sustainable warehousing development in Nuneaton, Warwickshire, that was officially opened in April of this year, and brings almost one million square feet of high-quality warehousing capacity, to the market, and provides significant new employment to the local area.

The two warehouses are certified ‘BREEAM Outstanding’ with over 160,000 pallet spaces and 130 dock doors and are ideally situated in the heart of the ‘Golden Logistics Triangle’, a prime location nearby the M1, M69, M6 and M42, which is ideal for quick and easy access to all the major transport links and parcel hubs, thereby allowing businesses to benefit from later order cut-off and collection times.

Rhenus Warehousing Solutions UK offers companies dependable and flexible solutions, providing B2B and B2C warehousing, customs bonded warehousing, fulfilment, value-added services, returns management and distribution for a variety of multi-channel retailers and high-profile UK and International brands, across a range of sectors including FMCG, toys, nursery, fashion, homeware, sporting goods and health and beauty.

In addition to this award win, Rhenus Warehousing Solutions UK were also winners of the UKWA Award for Excellence in Sustainability last year, for its pioneering sustainability measures at the Nuneaton Campus, highlighting how the company is focused and committed to energy efficiency, carbon reduction and implementing environmental initiatives.

Harry Wheelhouse, Business Development & Marketing Director at Rhenus Warehousing Solutions UK, commented: “We are immensely proud to have won the 2024 UKWA Award for Excellence in Infrastructure for our brand-new facility in Nuneaton that brings almost a million square feet of ‘BREEAM Outstanding’ certified warehousing capacity to the market.

And with our award win at last year’s UKWA Awards in the Sustainability category too, we couldn’t be more thrilled that our efforts and dedication have been recognised once again by such an important industry association, which confirms how we stand out amongst our competitors to be a market-leading and award- winning logistics provider.”