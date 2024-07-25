articles/2024/07/25/recruitment-specialist-warns-employers-to-look-beyond-tech-skills-for-gen-ai-talent

Jul 25, 2024

Specialist recruitment firm, Robert Half, has warned employers that stereotypes could hinder access to, and the development of, critical Gen AI talent in the immediate future.

According to the firm, there are already an increasing number of specialist roles being created as Artificial Intelligence grows in importance. Positions such as AI ethicists, implementation specialists and prompt engineers are increasingly being sought after.

However, Robert Half has warned that while some roles will require deep technical skills to develop code, not all roles will need such technical skills to deploy and use AI fruitfully in a job. Too often stereotypes are hindering talent attraction in this remit, due to an unnecessary focus on coding skills or requirements for technology experience. Instead, the firm has highlighted a need to focus on softer skills that support sustainable AI talent development, including collaboration, critical thinking and learning abilities.

Madeleine Barnes, Senior Talent Solutions Manager – Interim Services at Robert Half, explained:

“Gen AI talent are the new in-demand workers that are being sought after across a range of sectors. We’re seeing new roles emerge to support the growth of Artificial Intelligence, but as these positions are so new, the skills available to fill them are extremely scarce. Growing and developing skills across the entire workforce is going to be critical in an AI-enabled world. Indeed, workers themselves are aware of the need to invest in their own development in this area. A recent survey we conducted revealed that 44.5% of the workforce will proactively seek AI-related upskilling through their employer in the next five years. However, employers need to stop thinking that Gen AI talent is confined to those with coding skills or tech training.

“We’ve seen already that many of those in the workforce who consider themselves to be Gen AI talent are actually people with a passion for or interest in using these tools, rather than the technical skills to develop them. Firms must map their current talent pool and identify not only areas where Gen AI can add value, but also where there’s potential to nurture skills in this area. When we also consider that Artificial Intelligence is becoming an enabler for people of all roles and at all levels, firms shouldn’t limit themselves to core tech expertise when building AI-enhanced workforces.”

About the research

In partnership with the Centre for Economics and Business Research, the quarterly Robert Half Jobs Confidence Index is the most authoritative report on the key socio-economic factors influencing confidence in the UK labour market.

The Jobs Confidence Index (JCI) is made up of four equally weighted pillars, each measuring a factor which contributes to jobs confidence. These are:

Job security confidence Pay confidence Job search and progression confidence Macroeconomic confidence

The JCI takes a positive or negative number, where numbers above zero signal that jobs confidence is higher than the long-term average, and numbers below zero show it is lower. The JCI can take any number, but it usually stands between -30 and 30, showing that confidence is close to a normal level when it is within this range.