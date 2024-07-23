articles/2024/07/23/a-commitment-to-europe-traditional-company-denso-attracts-market

Jul 23, 2024

There is movement in the European market for Auto-ID products. A major market player, Casio, has decided to discontinue its Auto-ID solutions division in Europe. For many end customers, this raises the question of how mobile computing can remain operational in their segments.

DENSO WAVE EUROPE, a member of the Toyota Group, is prepared to close the resulting gap. Some voices may predict weaknesses in the EU economic area, but DENSO WAVE EUROPE believes that the market has a strong future considering its 360 million citizens and customers for Auto-ID solutions in sectors such as logistics, manufacturing, and retail.



There is a wide range of Auto-ID products to choose from. All proven products, such as the mobile computers of the BHT-M series, i.e. BHT-M60, BHT-M70, and BHT-M80 (all available with the Android 13 operating system), can be used quickly and easily in day-to-day business.

The traditional company DENSO WAVE EUROPE has always been committed to responding to the needs of its customers, says Viv Bradshaw, Technical Consulting and Solutions Product Manager: "What has made us strong in Europe for over 30 years has been the dedication to strive for perfection. The culture of DENSO WAVE EUROPE's home country, Japan, has been successfully implemented in all areas. This is particularly evident in the longevity of our terminals, their constant modernization, and, above all, the proximity to our customers, no matter where they need us in Europe. We know our way around Europe."

DENSO WAVE EUROPE is a technology-driven company with a strong people-to-people culture. There are sales and service partners at numerous locations throughout Europe so that every customer receives fast local support. Frank Rissler, Channel Development Manager, knows exactly what new customers expect from DENSO WAVE EUROPE.



He emphasizes: "In today's world, face-to-face customer support by telephone is often lacking. Our service, on the other hand, meets the highest standards. We organized this early on and continue to do so at our location in Düsseldorf." And: "The European market is important to us and we are prepared to seamlessly close any gaps." Viv Bradshaw adds: "We implement the highest standards with our devices and Auto-ID solutions and are therefore focused on long-lasting, sustainable quality."