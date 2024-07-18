articles/2024/07/18/shipstation-unveils-new-features-to-streamline-shipping-processes

assets/files/images/18_07_24/bigstock-156147977(1).jpg

Jul 18, 2024

ShipStation, the cloud-based shipping solution from Auctane, has launched a suite of features designed to help online businesses in the UK streamline their shipping processes, enhance customer experiences and achieve new levels of efficiency.

“For over a decade, ShipStation has helped tens of thousands of businesses conquer the complexities of order fulfilment, turning shipping from a chore into a strategic tool that drives brand loyalty and growth,” said Alexander Stevenson, Chief Product Officer at Auctane.

“As demands evolve, we’re committed to continually advancing our solutions,” Stevenson continued. “We’re constantly impressed by the passion and valuable feedback from our incredible customer community, which directly influences our product development. With these new features, we aim to drive even more efficiency across our customers’ order management and delivery processes, streamline their backend operations, and unlock additional time and resources for them to focus on innovation in other areas of their businesses."

ShipStation’s latest features include: