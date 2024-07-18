articles/2024/07/18/datalogic-launches-new-memor-30/35-family-pda

Jul 18, 2024

Datalogic, provider of automatic data capture solutions, has launched its Memor 30 and 35 flagship mobile computers.

The Memor 30/35 is designed to expedite operations with a superior scanning performance in all environments. It has a scanning range that extends from a few centimeters to 10 meters, providing extreme operational flexibility and thus speeding up the workflow.

The Green Spot feature is claimed to ensure the user always knows when the scan is done, making efficiency effortless.

Contactless payments are made as fast and easily as possible with the 360° multi-side patented NFC reader: users don’t have to worry where to tap their card thus speeding up retail in-store checkout.

Datalogic DC Global Sales, Guillaume Vicot, said: ”We understand our clients need mobile devices that make a real difference in everyday work situations. The Memor 30/35, for example, reads corrupted codes for an uninterrupted workflow. Our new Halogen scan engines and Deepsight decoding technology provide an entirely new level of indoor and outdoor performance.”

The Memor 30/35 has a bigger and brighter 6-inch display that allows the user to control its brightness depending on how dim the warehouse lighting is or how sunny the day outside is. Even with the better viewing experience, Memor 30/35 is still pocket-sized, durable and comfortable for the user to handle.

The Memor 30/35 comes with integrated wireless charging – a feature that the company claims to be first and only provided by Datalogic. With an option for contact charging included, wireless charging keeps operations uninterrupted and significantly decreases maintenance and replacement costs.

A future-proof investment with a lower TCO

These new devices are equipped with the latest generation processing and computing capabilities and boast industry-leading connectivity. Memor 30 is powered by the Qualcomm QCS4490 processor and Memor 35 is powered by the Qualcomm QCM4490 processor, supporting Wi-Fi 6E and second generation 5G enabling the fastest wireless speeds, improving connection reliability and application performance.

Sebastiano Di Filippo Senior Director, Business Development, Qualcomm Europe Inc., Said: “We are excited to collaborate with Datalogic on the integration of the Qualcomm QCM4490 and QCS4490 in the Memor 30/35. This powerful combination of features will bring cutting-edge processing power, reliability and connectivity to workers in retail, industrial and logistics markets, helping enterprises to achieve peak productivity in their workflows.”

To ensure your investment stays secure and operational for years and years to come, Datalogic provides monthly updates and patches while the Memor 30/35 supports Android Enterprise for the highest level of security in the industry.

Datalogic Mobile Business Unit General Manager, Rosario Casillo, said: ”The Memor 30/35 superior performance is complemented by our comprehensive and worldwide EaseofCare service that, like the device itself, is designed to ensure an extended and problem-free lifecycle for the device and a comparably lower TCO - as well as peace of mind.”

The Memor 30/35 Family is the first cycle of new PDA ranges that will be gradually revealed throughout 2024 and 2025. The Memor 30/35 complements Datalogic’s comprehensive lineup of wearable scanners, mobile computers, and vehicle mount terminals.

The Memor 30/35 Family PDA features: