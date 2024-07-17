articles/2024/07/17/the-new-must-have-feature-for-ecommerce-software-platforms-and-online-marketplaces-multi-carrier-deliveries

Jul 17, 2024

It is becoming much easier for ecommerce software vendors and B2C marketplaces to integrate multi-carrier deliveries into their products. This helps plug a key gap in their functionality, enables vendors to earn additional revenue, and allows retailers to drive ecommerce success, as Mattias Gredenhag, CTO of nShift, explains.

Getting deliveries right in ecommerce helps build customer loyalty. Studies have shown that offering a variety of delivery options at checkout can boost conversions by up to 20%. Indeed, a recent survey conducted by nShift in collaboration with Retail Week revealed that 72% of shoppers today expect a choice of delivery options.

This means ecommerce retailers, and other businesses which depend on last-mile deliveries, increasingly view them as a continuation of the customer experience – and not purely a question of logistics.

The ingredients of a great delivery experience

A great delivery experience cannot be disjointed. Every aspect must chime together from the checkout to the doorstep. This means prioritizing:

Choice at checkout – people expect to find the delivery option that suits them. For some customers, price is paramount. Others would rather pay for a more sustainable delivery. For many, their priority will vary, depending on what they are buying

Relevant communication – shoppers expect these communications to be on the digital channels they use every day, directly from the retailer – and not from carriers

Reliable and high-quality delivery – if something goes wrong with the delivery, it damages trust between the retailer and the customers

The best way to guarantee the best experience for customers is for retailers to connect to multiple carriers. Doing so helps boost conversion rates, reduces risk for the business, and can open the door to a far wider array of delivery capabilities, such as zero-emissions carriers, lockers, and PUDO (pick up/drop off) points.

But multi-carrier is difficult to implement in practice without the right software. Delivery management functionality, and support for multiple carriers, is largely missing from the software systems they use to run their businesses - like online marketplaces, or ecommerce, ERP, CRM, and warehouse management systems.

As a result, many retailers find themselves depending on just one, or a small number of carriers to cover all their delivery requirements.

Multi-carrier deliveries that are built-in, not bolted-on

It doesn’t have to be this way. New solutions are coming to the market which make it far easier for marketplaces, ecommerce platforms, and software vendors to seamlessly integrate delivery management into their own products.

This doesn’t require significant investments in development and engineering. All the necessary delivery management functionality can be enabled via an API, which provides access to all the carriers they are likely to need. End-users will see the new capabilities as integral to the software they’re already familiar with.

As a result, retailers can access a truly enterprise-class delivery capability. This includes the largest carrier library, providing a means to give customers the delivery choices they increasingly expect and more.

Such a range of features can help software platforms and marketplace providers to differentiate, build market share, and capture additional revenues.

Deliveries as a revenue driver

Implementing delivery management via an API saves vendors considerable effort building and maintaining their own carrier libraries, enabling them to focus on their core business.

As importantly, it provides a means to generate additional revenues. By negotiating volume agreements or preferential rates with parcel carriers, they can earn revenue for every package shipped. Aggregated across hundreds of customers, each shipping thousands of parcels, the potential gains could be considerable.

Specialists offer the best delivery capabilities

Multi-carrier deliveries are a powerful way for retailers, software platforms, and B2C marketplaces alike to drive ecommerce success. But only well-funded specialist providers have the resources and focus to navigate the complexities involved. The right deliveries API can give software platforms and marketplaces immediate, seamless access to the most powerful delivery capabilities.