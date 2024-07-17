articles/2024/07/17/ochama-launches-‘ochama-1h-delivery’,-strengthening-commitment-to-timeliness

Jul 17, 2024

Ochama, the omni-channel retailer, recently launched ‘Ochama 1h delivery’, underscoring the company’s dedication to providing swift and reliable shopping experiences that meet the evolving needs of its customers.

The new service provides free one-hour delivery for selected products across most of Amsterdam, setting it apart as the only complimentary service of its kind in the Netherlands. This offering includes a diverse range of product categories such as fresh and frozen foods, beverages, beers, personal care items, and more. Customers placing orders between 9 AM and 11 PM local time will receive their packages within one hour. For orders made after 11 PM, delivery will be conveniently scheduled before 10 AM the following day.

The cornerstone of our rapid delivery capability is the Forward Distribution Center (FDC) strategically located in Amsterdam. Positioned closer to our customers, the FDC supports storage, sorting, and immediate order fulfillment, effectively serving consumers within a 3 km radius.

Specifically, when an order is placed, it is immediately relayed to the Amsterdam FDC. There, ochama’s dedicated team swiftly picks and packs the items. The package is then delivered directly to the customer’s doorstep by ochama’s in-house delivery couriers, ensuring a seamless and efficient delivery process.

Ochama’s convenient delivery and pickup options

To further meet the diverse pick-up needs of consumers, ochama has recently introduced over 1,000 pick-up lockers across the Netherlands and Belgium. This innovative, automated pickup option enhances the convenience of ochama’s existing pick-up services.

Ochama provides customers with efficient and convenient delivery and pickup options. Currently, ochama offers home delivery services in 24 countries and operates over 800 pickup points across the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, and France. Additionally, ochama introduced same-day pick-up services in select regions in the Netherlands.

During the recent “618 Grand Promotion,” an annual sales event featuring significant discounts on a wide range of products, ochama reported a 245% year-on-year increase in electronics sales, highlighting the growing trust and preference among its customer base.

Looking ahead, ochama is dedicated to its mission of providing superior quality, affordability, and convenience, ensuring an enhanced shopping experience for all its customers.