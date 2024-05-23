articles/2024/05/23/terillium-and-cleo-form-partnership-to-provide-ecosystem-integration-solutions-and-consulting-services-to-oracle-erp-customers

Cleo, the Ecosystem Integration software provider, and Terillium, Inc., the ERP consulting company and Oracle Partner, have entered into a new partnership focused on providing Oracle customers with a flexible solution for custom EDI requirements, drawing on Cleo’s cloud-based B2B integration platform, Cleo Integration Cloud (CIC).

CIC is a single-platform solution for API and EDI integrations, offering benefits such as end-to-end visibility and real-time insights. Terillium specializes in helping businesses in the Manufacturing, Distribution and Service industries implement state-of-the-art technology solutions including Oracle JD Edwards, Oracle Fusion Cloud, and Oracle NetSuite.

Combined, Cleo's technology solutions plus Terillium’s ERP expertise will allow companies seeking efficient and streamlined supply chain operations to stay competitive in today’s rapidly changing supply chain technology market.

Terillium’s services enable clients to run a more efficient business by improving key processes in areas of operations, finance, and sales; gain access to important analytics in order to measure and report on key performance indicators; make sure they are legally compliant. Steve May, Terillium’s Vice President of NetSuite, said, “At Terillium we sell, implement and support the gamut of Oracle ERP solutions -- NetSuite, Fusion Cloud, and JD Edwards.

We are excited to be formalizing our partnership with Cleo after recently working together to deliver solutions for a mutual client in the services industry. The Cleo team provided solid B2B EDI guidance, an extremely fitting and flexible ecosystem integration solution, and all-around good execution on the pilot project. We look forward to continued collaboration and helping businesses with technology integrations in the future.”



Cleo Integration Cloud is in use at more than 4,200 supply chain-driven businesses principally across the Manufacturing, Logistics, Distribution and Retail sectors. Bob Hoch, Cleo’s Director of Channel Sales, said, “We are thrilled to partner with an ERP consulting business of Terillium’s depth and caliber, and we know it will improve business outcomes for Oracle ERP users.

The way we see it, the goal of this partnership is to ensure our mutual clients receive the best technologies and services to move their businesses forward, so they have durable solutions that stand the test of time, always backed by the joint expertise of Terillium and Cleo.”