Moro Hub and Oracle MySQL announce strategic partnership to drive digital transformation in the UAE

May 21, 2024

Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (PJSC), have announced a strategic partnership with Oracle MySQL, the open-source database, to enhance its digital offerings.

A signing ceremony was held at Moro Hub's headquarters between Mohammed Bin Sulaiman, CEO of Moro hub and Nipun Agarwal, SVP, MySQL Product Development, which marks a significant milestone in the UAE's journey towards digital excellence.As part of this partnership, Moro Hub has successfully migrated two critical government workloads to MySQL Enterprise Edition, with plans to double this capacity in the coming months.

“Our partnership with Oracle MySQL underscores our dedication to providing innovative, high-performing, and cost-efficient infrastructure solutions to meet the evolving needs of our clients in the UAE. As the UAE continues to lead the region in government service automation and digital innovation, Moro Hub is committed to supporting this progress through strategic collaborations with industry leaders like Oracle MySQL,” said Mohammed Bin Sulaiman, CEO of Moro Hub.

The UAE has been at the forefront of digital transformation. Recent studies show that the UAE outpaces its global peers by 21% in digital transformation, with 64% of UAE leaders crediting their investments in digital transformation for successful business growth, a figure 13% higher than the global average. The country is embracing the digital government as part of the fourth industrial revolution, leveraging digitization and information technology to enhance customer engagement and drive successful business development.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Moro Hub to accelerate digital transformation initiatives in the UAE. By leveraging the power of MySQL's enterprise-grade database solutions, Moro Hub is well-positioned to drive innovation, scalability, and efficiency across various sectors, further solidifying the UAE's position as a global leader in digital excellence,” said Nipun Agarwal, SVP, MySQL Product Development.

With over 25 years of development in close collaboration with users, MySQL offers a robust and scalable solution that aligns with Moro Hub's commitment to innovation and efficiency. The partnership between Moro Hub and Oracle MySQL represents a significant step towards advancing digital infrastructure in the UAE, promoting innovation, and driving economic growth through technology-enabled solutions.