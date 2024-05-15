articles/2024/05/15/synergy-logistics-promotes-brian-kirst-to-chief-commercial-officer

assets/files/images/16_05_24/synergy.jpg

May 15, 2024

Warehouse technology provider, Synergy Logistics, has promoted Brian Kirst to Chief Commercial Officer as business continues to ramp up.



Kirst previously looked after all customer facing elements of the business in North America, but now oversees all aspects of Sales, Marketing, Support and After Sales globally.

He brings 30 years of experience in supply chain, logistics and digital technology. Prior to joining Synergy in early 2022, Kirst co-founded and launched two high growth 3PL order fulfilment companies –Total Reliance in 2014 and Resurge in 2019. Both scaled successfully with Synergy’s highly flexible SnapFulfil warehouse management system (WMS) as their differentiator.

The restructure also sees Chief Product & Delivery Officer, Smitha Raphael, take on a more global role with the development services and implementation teams. Both report directly into Synergy Logistics Chairman, Hugh Stevens.

Stevens said: “Brian is the ideal fit for this crucial role. As a fellow owner, operator, and entrepreneur; our strategic views align. I also like his leadership and decision-making approach. He recognises opportunities quickly and looks to make an immediate impact.”

Kirst has been using his applied knowledge, gained across multiple industries and sectors, to help customers identify their value drivers and further tap into the potential of Synergy’s technologically advanced software to drive revenue and profitability.

He added: “My focus will be growing and evolving with our existing customers, but also developing further enterprise-level business, as our highly configurable WMS and multi-agent orchestration solutions become increasingly relevant in today’s automation-driven supply chains.

“This includes executing on our ambitions of having a fully global and consistent product offering, with recent implementations in Asia and South America, complementing our long-standing and proven track record in the EMEA and North America regions.”