How innovation in manufacturing is helping address the top 3 challenges holding back a hydrogen fuel cell revolution

May 13, 2024

By Dr Tom Mason, CEO of Bramble Energy,

Those in the energy systems business are all too aware of the huge potential held by hydrogen fuel cells.

With their ability to provide clean, versatile and scalable solutions for decarbonisation across many industries, their development - which has been ongoing since the concept first emerged in the 1800s - offers one of the most promising pathways towards a sustainable future in existence today.

In the same breath, however, there are some major challenges creating bottlenecks in hydrogen technology adoption; challenges that strategic innovation in manufacturing could help, and is already helping, overcome. Three of the most pressing challenges include:

1. Making fuel cells economically competitive

The fuel cell industry faces a significant hurdle when it comes to achieving economic competitiveness. The main reason for this is that traditional manufacturing methods require substantial investment in specialised facilities, resulting in high production costs. The complexity of supply chains and bespoke components that make up traditional fuel cell stacks - including bipolar plates, endplates, a compression system, a coolant gasket, current collectors and end gaskets - further contributes to cost inefficiencies. In essence, companies in the fuel cell industry often find themselves needing to invest hundreds of millions, and in some cases billions, of pounds to manufacture and sell tens or hundreds of thousands of fuel cells annually.

2. Facilitating scalability

One of the main reasons fuel cells aren’t cheap enough for widespread use is that the vast majority of fuel cell companies haven't been able to produce them at a large enough scale - mainly because expanding production requires a massive investment. It’s a vicious cycle, but put simply, doubling production capacity often means duplicating manufacturing facilities, leading to significant time delays and costs, not just for the additional facilities, but the additional equipment, and staff.

3. Attracting investment

Continued investment in hydrogen infrastructure and fuel cell technology is vital if we are to move forward. Unfortunately, the high costs and scalability issues associated with traditional manufacturing methods have led to a decline in market value, and with it, investor confidence. In fact, since the highs of 2021, some of the world’s most established players have experienced significant declines in valuation. North American hydrogen fuel cell stocks in particular ended last year on a bad note (and haven’t kicked off 2024 on a particularly good note either) with investors doubtful of their ability to generate returns.

How manufacturing is addressing these challenges

While sadly some hydrogen fuel cell companies are struggling among a series of market factors, others are harnessing the power of innovation in manufacturing to tackle these challenges head on. High volume manufacturing techniques are the key to driving down the cost of any hardware product, and fuel cells are no different. At Bramble Energy, for example, we’ve created the PCB-X™ Platform which includes the Printed Circuit Board Fuel Cell (PCBFC™) to simplify the bill of materials and streamline the manufacturing process. This new approach to fuel cell manufacturing specifically:

Reduces the supply chain to a single factory: The Printed Circuit Board Fuel Cell (PCBFC™) is a fuel cell that’s constructed using printed circuit board (PCB) technology, which is commonly used in electronics manufacturing. The separate functions are all provided by the PCB, thereby reducing the supply chain to a single factory.

The Printed Circuit Board Fuel Cell (PCBFC™) is a fuel cell that’s constructed using printed circuit board (PCB) technology, which is commonly used in electronics manufacturing. The separate functions are all provided by the PCB, thereby reducing the supply chain to a single factory. Reduces the component cost of manufacture: As well as fewer factories, manufacturers and reliability issues, the actual component cost of manufacture is also significantly reduced compared to traditional fuel cell constructions. The result is more cost-effective and scalable compared to traditional manufacturing methods.

As well as fewer factories, manufacturers and reliability issues, the actual component cost of manufacture is also significantly reduced compared to traditional fuel cell constructions. The result is more cost-effective and scalable compared to traditional manufacturing methods. Leverages existing contract manufacturing capabilities: While the intricate process of manufacturing fuel cell components demands specialised factories and precision production lines - which equates to high capital expenditure - PCBFC™ manufacture leverages existing contract manufacturing capabilities, high-volume PCB industry infrastructure, and supply chains. The bottom line, capital investment is zero.

While the intricate process of manufacturing fuel cell components demands specialised factories and precision production lines - which equates to high capital expenditure - PCBFC™ manufacture leverages existing contract manufacturing capabilities, high-volume PCB industry infrastructure, and supply chains. The bottom line, capital investment is zero. Utilises existing PCB facilities worldwide: For those leveraging PCB technology, rapid and cost-effective scalability can be achieved by simply using existing PCB facilities worldwide. In fact, in doing so, they can expand their production capacity within a matter of days, with no need for extensive reinvestment and costly time penalties. Not only this, but utilising the PCB industry gives a ‘global scale, local production’ advantage. At Bramble Energy, we can design a fuel cell module for a customer, which they can then have produced, at scale, in an area that’s local to them. Thereby quashing supply chain challenges.

Hurdles yet to be overcome

It’s great that innovations such as PCBFC™ are indeed happening, advancements are ongoing and adoption rates are increasing. But the reality is that industry maturity isn’t expected until the mid-2030s.

For PCB fuel cells to gain widespread adoption and true economical viability, remaining challenges still need addressing. For example, despite industry growth, challenges persist in obtaining a specific component called electrolyte, which is crucial for hydrogen fuel cells. While efforts are underway to address this as demand increases, there are some concerns about the stability of the supply of materials like Platinum Group Metals (PGM). Though again, this has stabilised lately, especially post-Covid.

There are also issues with the length of time it takes to set up test facilities for evaluating fuel cell systems - up to 18 months or more - which is hindering technology development and the ability to adapt to market dynamics. And the industry is still struggling with lengthy lead times for delivering equipment to end-users and installations, which slow down adoption. Even industry leaders battle with massive order backlogs, highlighting the disconnect between demand and supply. Challenges like this sadly perpetuate the perception that hydrogen technology is not yet ready for widespread adoption - which only further deters potential investors.

Manufacturing’s role in a more sustainable future

If we are to address these challenges, further innovation in manufacturing - alongside investment in production capacity expansion, streamlining supply chains, and accelerating infrastructure deployment - is not just welcomed, but vital.

And to help boost that much-needed innovation, we need collaborative initiatives between governments, private sector entities, and research institutions, as well as regulatory frameworks and policy incentives that support investment in hydrogen infrastructure.

While there’s much to be done, the hope is that with the power of the manufacturing industry behind it, the development of hydrogen fuel cells will see us transition to a cleaner, greener, and more prosperous society sooner, rather than later.