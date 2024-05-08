articles/2024/05/08/nadine-despineux-appointed-new-member-of-the-board-of-management,-sales-at-jungheinrich

May 08, 2024

The Jungheinrich AG Supervisory Board has appointed Nadine Despineux (46) as the Group’s new Member of the Board of Management, Sales effective 15 July 2024. She will succeed Christian Erlach (61), who is leaving the Jungheinrich Board of Management on 14 July.

Most recently, Nadine Despineux was responsible for the business fields Marine & Industry, Friction Bearings, Digitalisation and IT at the Renk Group in Augsburg as Segment CEO. Before that, she spent more than four years as a Managing Director of KraussMaffei Technologies in Munich with responsibility for the global service business, the establishment of new business fields, and the digitalisation division.

Rolf Najork, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Jungheinrich AG: “Nadine Despineux has more than twenty years of management experience with international mechanical engineering companies. She has a high level of expertise in customer-oriented functions with high proximity to the market. She has proven her skill in tapping into new markets and bringing about sustainable changes in organisations. We’re delighted that Ms. Despineux has decided to join Jungheinrich.”

Dr Lars Brzoska, Chairman of the Board of Management of Jungheinrich AG: “I’m looking forward to welcoming Nadine Despineux to Jungheinrich in mid-July. With her outstanding expertise and experience, she’ll make an ideal addition to the Board of Management team and Jungheinrich Sales.”

Christian Erlach informed the Supervisory Board that he would not be seeking an extension to his mandate beyond 31 December 2024 due to his age. During succession planning, it was agreed that Christian Erlach would leave the Board of Management by the end of the year at the latest and depending on his successor. Jungheinrich announced this in a press release on 27 March 2024. With the appointment of Nadine Despineux, Christian Erlach will retire as agreed. “Christian Erlach has worked for Jungheinrich since 2007 and has held various management roles at the company during this time. He has been the Group’s Member of the Board of Management, Sales since 2018.

Rolf Najork: “Christian Erlach has helped shape Jungheinrich over the last 17 years. He was particularly active in the internationalisation of Sales. We would like to sincerely thank Christian Erlach for his outstanding work and wish him all the very best for the future.”

Dr Lars Brzoska: “I’d like to thank Christian for the close collaboration based on trust over the years. His excellent performance has a played a material role in the success that Jungheinrich now enjoys.”