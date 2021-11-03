Konica Minolta and Logixal partner to deliver next level Digital Transformation excellence to businesses across London and beyond

Nov 03, 2021 Ed Holden

Konica Minolta Business Solutions (UK) Ltd’s Digital Transformation and managed print solutions are key components in London-based Logixal’s newly enhanced and rapidly expanding next level managed Unified Communications & IT services offering.

With a significant investment in its fully ITIL trained team of IT experts, and an exceptional Platinum-level Investors in People Accreditation, Logixal’s enhanced market-leading Digitalisation offering was officially launched earlier this year, along with its new interactive website.

By leveraging Konica Minolta’s market-leading solutions, Logixal is able to deliver fully managed workplace services and support to customers looking to embrace the challenges and opportunities of the post-pandemic landscape - all backed up by the reassurance of ISO 9001 quality, ISO 14001 environmental, and ISO 27001 information security management accreditation.

Powering Logixal’s investment in its enhanced Digital Transformation offering are Sales Director, Simon Cornwell, and Group Marketing Manager, Emma-Louise Hills. Simon comments, “We have a vision to transform the way our customers work. The pandemic has highlighted the limitations of many business processes but working in partnership with Konica Minolta we are fully supporting companies on this exciting journey of change.”

Businesses are particularly eager to mitigate potential future disruptions. “Although it was already popular, hybrid working has become essential over the last year and a half,” adds Simon. “Unified communications, mobility and secure document sharing will continue to dominate workplace operations. With the support of Konica Minolta, Logixal is perfectly placed to ensure customers embrace this safely, cost-effectively, and with minimal disruption.”

“We are increasing the size of our team to ensure we consistently deliver the levels of service and support every customer deserves. Logixal is immensely proud to have achieved the highest accolade of Platinum certification in Investors in People (which only 0.2% of applications reach) - testament to our determination to be the employer of choice for the top IT talent, as well as the provider of choice for customers.”

With an impressive office and showroom facility at the former site of the Gainsborough Studios, in the London Borough of Hackney (famously used by legendary film director Alfred Hitchcock), Logixal is ideally located to expertly service and support customers throughout the capital and beyond.

Logixal’s enhanced focus on delivering Konica Minolta’s Digital Transformation solutions is perfectly timed according to Neil Hamilton, Channel Development Manager at Konica Minolta Business Solutions (UK) Ltd. “Our partnership is ideally positioned to assist businesses, as they forge ahead in a changing world. With the Logixal team’s highly impressive professional credentials and ITIL-backed training, driven by Simon’s and Emma-Louise’s considerable experience and expertise, there are huge opportunities ahead to dominate the market.”

Neil adds, “Logixal really stands out from its competition - best-of-breed digitalisation, optimised managed print solutions, a superb team of professionals and considerable opportunities for new recruits, and impressive facilities to showcase this excellence. This truly is a partnership we are excited about and immensely proud to be part of.”

Following an extended period of global, national, and regional disruptions, businesses need the right support to power ongoing economic recovery as Simon concludes, “London is busy again and there are clear signs the investment is there. Lockdown has massively advanced technology adoption and expectations, and in close partnership with Konica Minolta we are delivering the best solutions to address this – these are exciting times.”