Infosec Institute celebrates successful cybersecurity training integration within Microsoft Viva Learning

Nov 03, 2021 Ed Holden

Infosec Institute, the cybersecurity education company, has announced its integration with Microsoft Viva Learning is now available to all Microsoft Teams clients. Infosec is Viva Learning’s first cybersecurity education partner and brings over 1,200 Infosec Skills security training resources to millions of Teams learners.

Designed to make learning a natural part of the day, Viva Learning seamlessly integrates access to learning content into the places employees already spend their time. Infosec is one of 15 launch partners participating in the Viva Learning ecosystem to help organisations foster a culture of learning, keep pace with technology change and support professional development goals.

“We’re thrilled to place role-guided, hands-on cybersecurity education in reach of every Microsoft Teams client,” said Jack Koziol, CEO and founder of Infosec. “Our integration with Viva Learning means upskilling and reskilling cyber teams is now just a few clicks away. This immediate access and awareness of trusted cybersecurity content equips organizations to address the global cybersecurity skill shortage at scale.”

Using Teams, learners can build in-demand skills like pentesting, incident response, industrial control system security, security leadership and more with 1,200+ Infosec Skills hands-on labs, courses and projects. The integration includes access to the Infosec Skills cyber range, where cyber professionals can learn hands-on how to defend against MITRE ATT&CK® Matrix for Enterprise tactics and techniques, perform penetration tests and write secure code.

“We are excited that Infosec is now integrated with Viva Learning, bringing their diverse content library into the flow of work,” said Seth Patton, general manager of Microsoft 365 Next Gen Productivity and Employee Experience. “Infosec’s focus on cybersecurity education represents an important learning category, made even more critical with the shift to hybrid work. With Viva Learning, we’re making this content easily accessible and shareable within the apps and tools people already use during their workday, empowering people to stay cyber-safe at work and home."

Infosec’s technical skill development platform, Infosec Skills, equips IT, security and engineering teams with unlimited access to over 1,200 resources to assess and close skills gaps. Its hands-on cyber ranges, projects and courses are all mapped to the NICE Workforce Framework for Cybersecurity and the MITRE ATT&CK® Matrix for Enterprise.