SnapFulfil gives Tori Belle a real eye for detail and value

Nov 01, 2021 Ed Holden

Tori Belle Cosmetics has improved its fulfilment efficiency rate by 25% since implementing the technologically advanced SnapFulfil cloud-based WMS.

The Seattle-based beauty leader, famous for its magnetic eyeliner application(under the LashLiner brand) that founder Laura Hunter invented, managed to grow by four times in 2020, during the pandemic – with SnapFulfil helping the company to execute and meet evolving customer demands.

Ease of integration with their Shopify platform and NetSuite ERP system, plus user friendliness for management and staff alike, has also helped smooth the transition from paper to digital, with SnapFulfil bringing Tori Belle’s operations in line with its increased scale in each market segment.

Matthew Suarez, VP Global Distribution for Tori Belle Cosmetics, said: “Its solid, flexible and reliable software had a very positive impact on our team’s productivity. SnapFulfil provides that unique combination of cutting edge technology, dedicated people operations and a business model that is adaptable for a company (of any size) that wants to pivot and expand rapidly.”

The company saw SnapFulfil as the best WMS option to control all-important labour costs for their aggressive expansion of operations, number of warehouses and associates, as well as a strategic partner enabling organisational growth. They also needed to streamline and structure operations as quickly as possible and achieve much greater visibility in fulfilment and order processing.

Tori Belle Cosmetics is now looking to expand its distribution footprint internationally – starting with a hub in the Midlands, UK – but efficiently and “without rebuilding the wheel” for each market. Suarez

adds: “SnapFulfil will play a major part, because of its agility and multi-site capabilities and we look forward to our continued collaboration as we scale from a medium to large organization.”

About Tori Belle Cosmetics: Hunter founded LashLiner Inc in 2018 to bring her patent-pending invention to market – it makes it dramatically easier for people to apply and wear superior false eyelashes - then in

2019 launched Tori Belle Cosmetics. She grew them to $15M revenue in the first fiscal year and to over $60M in 2020. The business boasts customers in North America, the UK, plus Australasia, and is one of the world's fastest growing direct sales and e-commerce companies.

About SnapFulfil: It’s a best-of-breed, real-time WMS which drives highly efficient fulfilment operations, allowing companies to do more with fewer resources. An innovative, cloud-based subscription model has flexibility at its core - delivering leading edge solutions and a lower total cost of ownership than traditional on-premise installations. This unique blend of Tier 1 functionality, proven delivery methodology and enterprise class IT infrastructure, means more and bigger companies are turning to SnapFulfil to optimise inventory, space and labour within their facilities.