Nulogy partners with Southie Autonomy to optimise labour management for co-packers and manufacturers

Oct 27, 2021 Ed Holden

Nulogy, provider of supply chain collaboration solutions, has announced a new partnership with Southie Autonomy, an award-winning developer of intelligent robotics automation, to deliver versatile and easy-to-use robotic solutions for optimising contract manufacturer and co-packer production labour.

As labour availability continues to pose challenges across the external manufacturing and co-packing supply chain, Nulogy and Southie Autonomy will collaborate on new ways to introduce technology-driven solutions to enhance manufacturing and co-packing operations.

Southie Autonomy’s cutting-edge robot arm solution is an intuitive, easy-to-use, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Augmented Reality (AR) driven platform that can automate highly variable contract packing activities such as pack assembly, kitting, and palletisation, as well as enabling daily line changeovers.

Robotic solutions can be configured within minutes, requiring no coding or engineering experience to operate. Southie Autonomy aims to help solve co-packing labour challenges with a turn-key robot arm cell that enables line staff and robot arms to work side by side along production lines.

Nulogy is the only purpose-built multi-enterprise platform for co-packing and contract manufacturer networks, enabling fast-moving consumer goods brands and their extended suppliers to collaborate seamlessly on a centralised, data-driven, AI-enabled platform. Nulogy’s platform also digitises the shop floor processes of hundreds of contract supplier sites around the world for enhanced line efficiency and profitability.

“At Southie Autonomy, we are always excited by new opportunities for robotics to unlock value and overcome labour challenges for supply chain providers,” said Rahul Chipalkatty, CEO, Southie Autonomy.

“By combining the power of Southie Autonomy’s accessible, AI+AR enhanced robotics with the comprehensive digitisation capabilities of the Nulogy platform, we will demonstrate that practical technology can spur new growth and success for contract suppliers.”

“The speed and volatility of today’s global market, combined with the labour challenges currently facing the industry, demand new solutions for contract suppliers to optimise their operations,” said Jason Tham, CEO, Nulogy.

“Through our partnership with Southie Autonomy, we are excited to demonstrate how digitisation can help solve the labour crisis and offer new ways to bring tomorrow’s technology to the shop floors of today.”