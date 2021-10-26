Ordoro announces Bill of Materials feature for manufacturing

Oct 26, 2021 Ed Holden

Ordoro, the ecommerce logistics and operations company, has launched a Bill of Materials (BOM) feature, designed to allow businesses to identify and manage the raw materials needed to create a finished product and manage inventory. The Bill of Materials feature helps businesses identify the major phases of production from manufacturing and combining to building or repairing in order to complete a finished product.

Ordoro’s BOM feature even supports multi-level BOMs for merchants with complex manufacturing workflows. Component products (products not for sale) can be created for manufacturing and internal management purposes.

“We are very excited to provide our customers with the Bill of Materials offering,” said Jagath Narayan, CEO and Co-Founder of Ordoro. “This new feature opens the door for more advanced manufacturing features and workflows — allowing us to support growing and enterprise-level merchants. Bill of Materials will streamline production and increase our inventory management functionality.”

To create a Bill of Materials within Ordoro, your component and finished goods’ SKUs must exist within Ordoro’s platform. To create these products manually, Ordoro offers a single solution for businesses to select a Bill of Materials, identify components required to produce a finished product, identify the quantity, and manufacture beforehand.

Ordoro’s Bill of Materials creates an efficient management system of inventory processing. Additionally, Ordoro offers a Manufacturing Order solution, which records what changes need to be made and what has already been made within the manufacturing process.