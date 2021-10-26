Manufacturing & Logistics IT - October 2021 edition

Oct 26, 2021 Ed Holden

Welcome to the October 2021 edition of Manufacturing & Logistics IT. In this issue we feature a Special Technology Report looking in depth at the latest developments in the world of Demand Forecasting & Planning/S&OP.



Also included is a special Cover Story ‘Back to the future of work’ by Caroline Chumakov, senior principal analyst, Gartner Supply Chain, which looks at tactics to use in order to attract and retain talent in the workplace.



Our regular updates on a number of other key technology- and personnel-related areas comprise the rest of the journal. These are: