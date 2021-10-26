Chalgrove-based 3D printing manufacturer E3D wins ‘Growing the Workforce’ award in the Thames Valley SME 100 Growth Index

Oct 26, 2021 Ed Holden

E3D has been recognised in the Thames Valley SME 100 Growth Index Awards for ‘Growing the Workforce’.

The Oxfordshire-based manufacturer and retailer of advanced 3D printing extrusion systems has come out on top for the ‘Growing the Workforce’ award this year, after achieving a runner-up position for the same award in 2020.

Clare Difazio, Head of Marketing and Product Strategy at E3D comments on the win: “We’re absolutely delighted to receive a TV SME 100 Growth award, and particularly this one – our workforce is absolutely essential to our success. We’ve recognised this even more so over the Covid-19 era and its many challenges the team has risen to. We increased our workforce by 57% in 2020/2021 and forecast strong company growth over the coming 12-14 months, which will only be possible through significant further recruitment and retention of passionate individuals.

2020 was a busy year for E3D. One of our biggest achievements was expanding production out of our main building to a dedicated unit in our business park. In pre-pandemic times this would have been a big enough task. During a pandemic, it became an astronomical task, and we’re incredibly proud of the production team for making it happen as efficiently and safely as it did. The cornerstone to this expansion has always been our people; we have invested heavily in the team that makes this possible, and this award and accolade is testament to the commitment, work ethic and passion they all share daily.”

The Thames Valley SME 100 Growth Index Awards recognise impressive results and strong leadership by the region’s top small and medium-sized businesses with turnover between £1m and £20m. There were six categories and awards to be won this year including: ‘Growing the Workforce’, ‘SME 100 Growth Award (over £10m)’, ‘SME 100 Growth Award (under £10m)’, ‘Leadership Through Challenging Times’, ‘Tech Company of the Year’, and ‘One to Watch’.

The judges’ comments on E3D’s ‘Growing the Workforce’ win: “Alongside their impressive growth as a business, they have constantly invested in their people and they fully recognise the importance of their employees throughout the journey they have made from the bedroom to moving the whole business under one roof."

Since its launch almost ten years ago in 2012, E3D has stormed ahead in the 3D printing industry at a rapid pace. Starting out as a small British startup selling custom HotEnds to 3D printing hobbyists on a forum, E3D is now a worldwide industry name.

The company especially focused on the expansion of production during the pandemic, using this time to overhaul production processes and upsize workspaces for its team; all contributing to its new award win.