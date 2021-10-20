The no-code route to manufacturing success

Oct 20, 2021 Ed Holden

Manufacturers face many challenges as they exploit the automation opportunity. Skilled engineers are in short supply, innovation is being held back, and robotic process automation can place heavy demands on software development. Yet there is an answer. It’s time to explore the no-code opportunity, writes Knud Kegel, VP Product, EMnify.

The skills shortage continues to apply pressure across the UK economy. It’s a long-term problem that impacts science-related disciplines, costing the UK £1.5 billion every year due to a lack of suitable candidates in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) disciplines.[1]

The manufacturing sector is feeling the impact most of all, with 85% of UK manufacturing managers saying they are struggling to find suitable candidates.[2] There’s no doubt that this is preventing business from functioning at optimum levels, stifling innovation and creating obstacles that hinder advances in manufacturing processes.

Leapfrog the skills gap with no-code solutions

Technological agility, advanced data capture, data measurement and software development are the foundations of the new manufacturing frontier. These areas of focus open the door to robotic process automation (RPA), cellular IoT and more flexible manufacturing execution systems (MES). And that allows manufacturers to widen their profit margins.

But when development time is scarce and specialist skills are in short supply, there’s a disconnect between what’s required and what can be achieved. Manufacturers also need to focus on the marketplace. Retaining and capturing customers with unique product advantages, better customer service and enhanced marketing measurement are all vying for attention as well.

Often there’s no time or resource for the hand coding needed to integrate the crucial components of factory automation. That’s not an issue with no-code. No-code accelerates integration and automation, boosting ROI while avoiding any need for programming experience.

In a sector facing long-term STEM skills shortages, no-code can kickstart innovation and smooth the deployment of everything from MES to RPA.

No-code decoded

No-code development is based on a visual drag-and-drop user interface, with no hand coding required to reach the end goal. It’s aimed at engineers who don’t have any programming knowledge, allowing them to rapidly design and deploy applications without writing a single line of code.

As more manufacturers embark on their digital transformation journeys, many are turning to no-code tools to execute their ideas, placing control firmly in the hands of frontline engineers. This lets the people with the deepest understanding of company-specific manufacturing challenges design their own solutions. And that’s why it’s also becoming more widely accepted as a robust alternative to hand coding. In 2019, 84% of enterprises across the UK, USA, Canada and Australia had already implemented a low-code development tool or platform to take care of some of their coding needs.

RPA without the complications

Robotic process automation uses software to carry out repetitive tasks, such as transferring information between multiple applications. It’s ideal for reducing costs by minimizing human errors and increasing compliance, as well as maximizing productivity and increasing go-to-market speed.

With RPA, there’s no longer a need for humans to cut and paste or type data into fields, but with traditional development techniques, there’s a major programming element needed to make the shift. When no-code is used, everything becomes simpler, and RPA is a natural first step for any manufacturer looking to explore the no-code landscape.

There’s also the opportunity to drive efficiencies even further, with no-code for MES. A manufacturing execution systems is tasked with coordinating, executing and tracking plant processes. It’s a specialist class of production-oriented software that manages, monitors and synchronises the execution of real-time, physical processes.

However, as every manufacturing environment is different, every facility has its own set of requirements. That means each MES has to be heavily modified to fit within its environment, and it needs to operate within strict parameters to ensure its success. This can make it difficult for your frontline manufacturing teams when they need to carry out any necessary modifications. Deploying a no-code solution makes all the difference. It allows manufacturers to bridge the gap between the rigidity of the MES and the changing needs of manufacturing lines.

The role of cellular IoT

For manufacturers to take full advantage of factory automation opportunities, they need to establish rapid, reliable and secure communications between the MES, the production line machinery and the engineering team. With real-time, closed-loop communications, production processes can maximised, maintenance requirements can be anticipated and barriers to profitability can be pushed aside.

When using ubiquitous cellular networks, data acquisition gets easier and faster. However, choosing the right IoT platform to streamline, integrate and secure IoT communications can mean the difference between seamless, actionable data communications and limited insights with cybersecurity vulnerabilities. Consumer-focused mobile services just aren’t designed to handle the unique requirements of manufacturing. With the right specialist provider, businesses will be able to enjoy no-code automation for their cellular IoT management infrastructure as well.

The now and next of no-code

The rapid adoption of no-code tools can be compared to the rise of Software-as-a-Service. SaaS provided a lean alternative to owning the software and paying for the maintenance. Quick setup, seamless deployment and lower upfront costs were the triggers to rapid adoption, and no-code is on a similar industry-disrupting trajectory.

Use cases for no-code in manufacturing include traffic monitoring around facilities, to ensure worker safety and traffic flow. Smart building data collection, based on temperature, vibration, lights, on/off switching, meters, motion and flow, is another opportunity, sending failure alerts across multiple networks and using cloud native single connection without public internet breakout. No-code is also perfectly suited to driving rapid data collection in production processes, such as count, temperature and video. With no-code, simple autonomous boxes can be deployed easily and in just a few clicks, avoiding the need for direct integration into complex production lines.

Combined with cellular IoT, the no-code opportunity is magnified, creating both vertical and horizontal integration. It’s an easy integration, too, as the necessary information already exists across systems and supply chains. All a manufacturing facility needs to do is connect it together, improving transparency , presenting new options and strengthening industry position. With no-code, the possibilities become a reality.

About the author

Knud Kegel is VP Product at EMnify, the global cellular IoT communication platform provider. He leads EMnify's product teams in transforming IoT connectivity into an easy to consume cloud resource. Before EMnify, Knud was SVP Marketing and Business Development at CoreMedia, an experience management software provider for global brands. Knud has over 10 years of executive leadership experience in the B2B SaaS industry.

