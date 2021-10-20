SnapFulfil invests £2million in new personnel to meet demand

Oct 20, 2021 Ed Holden

Demand for SnapFulfil’s functionally rich cloud-based WMS has seen the technology innovator invest £2 million in building its team to support growth.

In recent months, some 20 team members have joined the company – in roles such as project manager, implementation analyst, network engineer, technical developer, QA manager – as the best-of-breed WMS provider continues to experience growth across the board.

In addition to increased demand from existing customers, SnapFufil has continued to win more varied and bigger business contracts in both its UK/Europe and US territories.

Areas witnessing a particular surge in activity include the 3PL and direct-to-consumer (D2C) sectors, with the global pandemic accelerating the bricks and mortar retail move towards D2C and many enterprise-level businesses experiencing unprecedented annual e-commerce growth of up to 35%.

New clients in the UK include rapidly growing online florist Bloom & Wild. SnapFulfil has been implemented to optimise distribution efficiencies, shorten delivery times and help provide a faster and more expedient digital shopping experience.

In the US, Watch Gang is a Los Angeles-based luxury and collectable online watch retailer and SnapFulfil’s ability to consistently and accurately track the movements of every piece of stock in its new DC has delivered a number of benefits for the D2C firm including a zero rate of shrinkage rate for the first time.

SnapFulfil CEO, Tony Dobson, explains: “We’ve invested heavily to attract new talent and I’m delighted to welcome so many new faces to the team. Our business continues to grow at an exponential rate and we still have a number of vacancies to fill.

“With customer purchasing habits irreversibly shifted and the D2C boom set to escalate, there are lots more opportunities to come. SnapFulfil can be cost effectively rolled out across multiple sites and easily configured to meet the ever-changing needs of the modern e-commerce market.”