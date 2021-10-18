Tive and Transporeon join forces to improve integrated global end-to-end real-time visibility in an open network

Oct 18, 2021 Ed Holden

In-transit visibility provider Tive and Transporeon – the digital freight platform that powers the largest global freight network of 1,200 shippers, 100 retailers and more than 120,000 logistic service providers and carriers with its real-time visibility solution Sixfold – are entering into a partnership.



By integrating data and insights beyond shipment location and condition, the new partnership will provide mutual customers with insights that deliver a better end-customer experience through a single source where appropriate.





Logistics professionals are demanding next-generation actionable insights to manage their customers’ growing expectations actively. This partnership enables shared efficiencies for all logistics partners in all supply chains. Transporeon’s extensive data set and AI-driven platform allows all network users to optimize processes through each transportation cycle continually. With Sixfold, Transporeon already offers a powerful telematics-based real-time visibility solution which has been recognized by Gartner as a challenger in RTTVP solutions. Sixfold is prepared for collaboration via its Open Visibility API.



"Increasing collaboration among supply chain solutions providers is pivotal for the future efficiency and sustainability of in-transit visibility,” said Stephan Sieber, CEO, Transporeon. “We are excited about our partnership with Tive and are looking forward to joining other leading supply chain insights providers to propel innovation and vastly improve end-customer experiences.”



"Working in collaboration - rather than competition - in supply chain visibility is what we strive for every day here at Tive," said Tive CEO and Founder Krenar Komoni. "Combining all aspects of real-time shipment data, customers everywhere get true real-time information on what is happening with their shipments. We are excited for Transporeon to join this powerful partnership to help make global supply chains more efficient."