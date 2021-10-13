Shippeo tops 103% annual growth, becomes world's most recommended real-time transportation visibility provider

Oct 13, 2021 Ed Holden

Shippeo, the European specialist in real-time transportation visibility, has announced that 103% year-on-year growth in subscription revenues and 181% net retention rate. The visibility solutions provider maintains the fastest growing customer base in Europe, having expanded its presence globally with the acquisition of several new high-profile customers currently being deployed in North America, Latin America, and APAC.

Since January, Shippeo has welcomed several new large international brands, including Coca-Cola HBC, one of the largest strategic bottling partners of The Coca-Cola Company; Nexans, a global player in energy transition; XPO Logistics, an American freight transportation company; and Woco Group, a global automotive component specialist, who supplies major OEMs.

A number of other category-leading brands have also chosen Shippeo’s real-time visibility solution, including Sappi, a leading producer of coated graphic paper, packaging and specialty papers; Conad, an Italian retail brand operating one of the largest supermarket chains in Italy; Fnac Darty Group, a French multinational electrical retailing company; Studio Moderna, an e-commerce company primarily operating across Central and Eastern Europe; and IDS, a Dutch 4PL logistics control tower specialist.

“Our very high net retention rate is a direct result of customers choosing to take fuller advantage of our expanding product portfolio, which now includes dock visibility and paperless visibility. Our ocean visibility has also become particularly popular as factors including Covid, the Suez blockage, and a global shortage of containers only intensifies the focus on the performance of this critical transport mode,” says Lucien Besse, COO of Shippeo.

“Shippeo has been recognized with a 98% recommendation rate on Gartner Peer Insights by our customers as at 13 October 2021. I’m particularly proud of this achievement. Nothing is more important to us than delivering value to our customers and this is a fantastic result,” says Besse.

Shippeo’s team has expanded to over 230, with more than 90 new team members joining since January. Shippeo is on track to have more than doubled its staff year-on-year by the end of 2021. In addition, a number of senior profiles joined the company, including Nicolas Doucet, Strategic Alliance Director, previously at PTV Group; Guy-Pascal Bourlard, Head of Quality Assurance, previously at Amazon; Olivier Marcellin, Product Director, previously at Criteo; Marius Neuhäuser, Head of Solution Consulting, Alessandro De Martini, Business Development Director Italy, previously Country Manager at Transporeon and Bas Kramer, Business Development Director Benelux.

Furthermore, Shippeo is now expanding its operations into North America. As part of this strategic expansion, the company has welcomed Christopher Mazza as Senior Vice President, International Growth who will be responsible for leading the company’s activities in the region and growing Shippeo’s customer base. Christopher has extensive experience in the transportation and logistics industry, having participated in the creation of ClearMetal, where he played an integral role in business development before joining project 44 following the company's acquisition.

Recently the company announced new strategic partnerships with Savoye, a leading designer and integrator of complete supply chain solutions, and Tesisquare, a leading provider of supply chain execution applications. Shippeo has also partnered with Siemens DL, a leading IT provider in global supply chain management solutions.

The collaborations aim to make it easier for customers to overcome transport management challenges by leveraging deep TMS integrations, making it simple to take advantage of real-time visibility’s many benefits.

“We’re incredibly proud of the momentum we’re experiencing and the fact that we’ve maintained 0% customer churn throughout the year,” says Besse. “It’s really thanks to our extremely dedicated teams, our holistic customer-centric approach and a focus on the quality of our solution implementations, relationships and accelerated time to value for customers.”