Momentum for Growth: 4th AMTC to explore the industrialisation of additive manufacturing for a new tomorrow

Oct 13, 2021 Ed Holden

Additive Manufacturing (AM) is changing the world. This disruptive, next-generation technology is helping to put more advanced rockets into space, revolutionising design thinking for sustainability solutions and shaping jobs of the future.

More than 60 speakers, including from Boeing, Siemens, McKinsey, Audi, RWTH and TUM are confirmed for this year’s global industry event, the AMTC, to share their views on the journey of additive manufacturing.

The opportunities to industrialise and grow advanced additive manufacturing have never been greater. Major global issues such as climate change, growing population and the increasing consumer expectation for sophisticated personalised products mean that business leaders are looking for better and improved ways to produce and bring goods to market.

Additive manufacturing is a technology that delivers both solutions and added opportunities to support a new generation of customer-centred products that maximise functionality and minimize waste. The opportunities and challenges facing the industrialisation of advanced manufacturing and the future of AM is top of the agenda for C-level executives and their counterparts from higher education, regulatory agencies and governments at this year’s Advanced Manufacturing Technology Conference in Germany.

“Advanced additive manufacturing is about 21st century design and long-term thinking to solve complex industrial and environmental issues,” said Prof. Michael Süss, Oerlikon Chairman and founding partner of AMTC. “We are sensing an acceleration of its growth momentum with more and more industries embracing AM solutions.”

Under the umbrella of the 2021 motto, "Momentum for Growth," the conference will look to the future, kicking off with a platform for 3D start-ups to pitch their ideas and network with industry executives. On Day 2, speakers will present success stories around new material solutions, AM education, future standards, and the success factors for scaling and customising hardware, such as 3D printers. The final day of the conference is filled with workshops on five key topics. In total, more than 60 speakers will address the latest developments in the additive manufacturing industry.

Hosted this year in Aachen, the conference underlines the high-level and extensive collaboration needed to launch a new industrial revolution. The RWTH Aachen University joins as a second highly respected educational research partner to complement the existing partnership with the Technical University of Munich. “For Advanced Manufacturing to be successful in the future, engineers, managers and scientists need to learn about and understand additive manufacturing,” said RWTH Professor Johannes Henrich Schleifenbaum. “We have already introduced an AM curriculum at RWTH and are thrilled to see so many AM-related research projects underway.”

Speakers at AMTC include:

Armin Laschet, Prime Minister of North Rhine Westphalia

Dr. Melissa Orme, Vice President of Additive Manufacturing, The Boeing Company

Dr. Jochen Eickholt, member of the Executive Board, Siemens Energy AG

Frank Thelen, Freigeist, Founder / Investor / Author

Juergen Tiedje, Directorate Prosperity in the Directorate General for Research and Innovation of the European Commission

AMTC is taking place on October 12-14, 2021, at the Eurogress in Aachen.