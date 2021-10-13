Leading Dubai-based carrier selects GEP SMART software to elevate Its procurement capabilities

Oct 13, 2021 Ed Holden

GEP, provider of procurement software and services to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, has announced that a leading Dubai-based carrier has selected GEP SMART, the procurement software platform, to support elements of its source-to-pay (S2P) process. The investment in GEP SMART will enable the airline to build stronger relationships with its suppliers to support its growth and deliver greater value to customers as the demand for air travel increases.

The airline, which serves more than 90 destinations via Dubai's aviation hub, chose GEP SOFTWARE™ to support its transformation of procurement and manage elements of its source-to-pay process. This includes a full range of functions encompassing spend analytics, sourcing, and category, contract, invoice and supplier management, as well as purchase-to-pay.

GEP SMART is a unified, cloud-native source-to-pay platform, built on a data-centric foundation with AI at its core and user-first design. GEP SMART enables global enterprises to drive optimum efficiency, agility, visibility and actionable intelligence into all procurement and purchasing functions, while eliminating burdensome infrastructure and support costs to achieve maximum ROI.