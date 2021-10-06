Stonewall reduces device imaging and set-up time by 65 days, with Apogee’s managed IT services

Oct 06, 2021 Ed Holden

Apogee, the European multi-brand provider of managed workplace services, has partnered with Stonewall, the European LGBT rights organisation.

Prior to their partnership with Apogee, Stonewall was having to purchase, image, set-up and deliver each individual laptop, whilst disposing of the legacy kit. The imaging set-up alone was taking, at the very least, half a day per laptop, meaning valuable time was being lost from the Stonewall IT team.

Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, ensuring employees have the correct IT set-up to perform their role was, and still is critical. The transition to remote working only highlighted this for Stonewall, in that they needed the correct technology to enable their staff to work remotely, as well as being able to be pro-active rather than re-active.

Following these issues, and after a rigorous bid tender submission, Stonewall selected Apogee as their Managed IT Services partner. With Apogee being owned by global technology conglomerate HP, Stonewall had peace of mind that their IT devices were in safe hands.

Following a deep dive, thorough consultation and discovery of Stonewalls IT operations, Apogee worked in line with the charity to ensure they understood the full scope of works and requirements. Through this, Apogee were able to scope out specific models of laptops which would be of best use to employees of the charity.

A key requirement of implementation was that all hardware was to be delivered to multiple locations, home and office based, pre-configured and pre-imaged with specific applications and software, specific to the user. Apogee’s Professional Services team managed the full life cycle of each individual device, which meant they were taken care of from initial set-up and custom imaging to ongoing technical support and end-of-life data sanitisation.

Ensuring data was kept secure throughout was an imperative part of the project. Apogee offered a buy back package of Stonewalls legacy IT equipment, enabling a safe and secure removal of all legacy IT devices, giving Stonewall peace of mind that pre-owned devices had been safely and securely disposed of. Any type of cyber security breach is extremely costly to any company so having this element included was pivotal.

This complete end to end Managed Workplace Solution provided Stonewall with a full life cycle of each laptop, from initial concept to delivery and set-up, as well as full secure disposal of legacy IT equipment, solving many of their existing IT challenges.

The Managed IT Service solution enabled Stonewall to move away from big ticket capital purchases of IT technology and services to a smaller monthly subscription-based model with a lower cost of ownership than capital purchase, with all hardware, software, deployment and support services combined into a single monthly rate across a three year payment plan. Effectively acting as an extension of their own IT team.

Leon Jones, IT Project Delivery Lead Stonewall added, “If we tried to deploy 100 odd laptops pre our Apogee experience, it would have been an issue. Apogee has definitely lightened the load and pressure on myself and our engineer regarding resource time”.

This tailored offering was specific to Stonewalls business needs and helped their organisation achieve lower total cost of ownership, whilst optimising user satisfaction, and freeing up valuable IT time and internal resources to drive business growth.