Research reveals manufacturing is the industry with the most redundancies in 2021

New research from Utility Bidder looked at the regions and sectors that are making the most people redundant. Through this analysis, Utility Bidderfound that manufacturing is the industry that made the most people redundant in 2021 so far, with 15,117 redundancies between April and June this year.

Top 10 Industries with Most Redundancies in 2021

Rank Industry Redundancies Redundancies per 1,000 people 1 Manufacturing 15,117 5.91 2 Wholesale retail & repair of motor vehicles 14,113 4.15 3 Professional, scientific & technical activities 9,356 4.5 4 Human health & social work activities 9,303 2.23 5 Information & communication 7,942 5.84 6 Transport & Storage 6,818 5.4 7 Administrative & support services 6,739 6.02 8 Construction 6,305 4.78 9 Financial, insurance & real estate activities 5,480 3.24 10 Other services 4,218 3.59

Manufacturing is the industry which saw the most redundancies in 2021, with 15,117 people in the sector losing their jobs between April and June of this year, which works out at 5.91 redundancies per 1,000 people.

The agriculture, fishing, energy & water industry is the one to see the biggest increase in redundancies since 2011, with a 79.97% increase from 1,807 redundancies in 2011 to 3,252 this year so far.

Further Findings