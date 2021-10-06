Packaging by Quadient becomes Sparck Technologies

Oct 06, 2021 Ed Holden

Sparck Technologies is to be the new name for Packaging by Quadient, following the acquisition of Quadient’s Drachten-based high-tech packaging business by Amsterdam investment company Standard Investment.

The new owner of the advanced CVP Everest and CVP Impack automated fit-to-size packaging systems, is to invest and build upon the technology that has helped dispatch packaging for some of the world’s largest retail and ecommerce businesses.



As Sparck Technologies, the automated packaging business will continue to provide state-of-the-art packaging solutions to customers worldwide. Sparck Technologies has its headquarters at the company’s production facility in Drachten, the Netherlands, where R&D, engineering services, marketing and sales operations are based. The company is established in markets in Europe, US and UK.



Kees Oosting, CEO of Sparck Technologies says: “This is an exciting opportunity to take the business forward to the next stage in its development, with investment from a committed backer. Our new owner, Standard Investment, is perfectly positioned to provide the resources needed to support our continued innovation and growth, enabling us to further develop and enhance our advanced automated packaging systems as well as our service, support and sales capabilities across our expanding international markets.”



He continues: “The company is the absolute technology leader in the global market for fit-to-size packaging solutions and our award-winning CVP Everest and CVP Impack packaging systems are revered by blue-chip businesses the world over for their reliability, speed and precision in producing eco-friendly, cost-efficient packages that win customer approval.”



He adds: “We believe that every individual, precision-made package produced by our machines should be a brand ambassador for the business.”



With the capability to tailor-make up to 1,100 packages per hour, for multiple or single items, the CVP Everest and CVP Impack Packaging Systems offer automated solutions for e-commerce operations challenged by increasing order volumes, labour shortages and rising shipping costs. With installations in more than 13 countries, the CVP Automated Packaging Solutions effortlessly create, fill, fold and label each parcel in one seamless process – reducing package volumes by up to 50%, cutting cardboard usage by 30% and eliminating the need for void fill.



Herbert Schilperoord, Partner at Standard Investment expresses his confidence in the unique qualities of Sparck Technologies’ products: “In Drachten they have developed fantastic, innovative technology for ecommerce packaging systems – they are clearly world leaders in this field. The fact that parcels are automatically made exactly to size at great speed by machine, with such precision, has made a huge impression on us and we are confident that this technology will be the go-to packaging solution for the ecommerce sector.”



Jo Bradley, Business Development Manager for Sparck Technologies in the UK, says: “With the backing of Standard Investment, we are in a strong position to drive further growth of our CVP Automated Packaging Solutions in the UK market. Many eCommerce businesses face escalating challenges when it comes to building capacity within their fulfilment operations. Our technology goes a long way to solving many of those issues and this move will enable us to further support those pressing market needs.”



The new owners plan to accelerate the worldwide roll-out of advanced packaging systems, with an emphasis on the European and North American markets.



Standard Investment was founded in 2004 and owns eighteen companies with more than 4500 employees. Turnover is more than 1 billion Euros.