Covectra Platform chosen by luxury skincare brand Aprisa to provide beauty/cosmetic brand protection and anti-counterfeiting packaging

Oct 06, 2021 Ed Holden

Covectra, provider of track and trace solutions, has announced that Aprisa, provider of scientifically-based luxury skincare products, has chosen Covectra’s StellaGuard to serialise its luxury cosmetic skincare products.

With StellaGuard’s smart label and mobile authentication solution, Aprisa can now protect consumers from purchasing or using fraudulent beauty skincare products by allowing them to more easily and quickly verify their purchases from Aprisa are authentic and original.

Every product in Aprisa’s luxury cosmetic skincare line will be protected using StellaGuard. Using Covectra’s end-to-end traceability capabilities, Aprisa will also be able to track the chain of custody of its products and immediately discover counterfeit products or trace products in the event of unforeseen consumer concerns.

“We are extremely excited to launch Covectra’s cutting edge technology to combat consumer fraud and provide brand protection,” said Aprisa’s CEO Apral Jones. “Our scientifically-based skincare products are formulated with high-quality ingredients to meet the unique needs of consumers and their families. Our exclusive, proprietary formulas are clinically tested, BPA free, paraben free, and gender-neutral and now our customers will have greater reassurance and peace of mind that what they are buying is the authentic Aprisa® product.”

How StellaGuard works

Brands can serialize their products with Covectra’s unique StellaGuard smart label. The label provides a dual layer of protection with a unique, patented, non-reproducible film that combines a serialized QR barcode with a 3D image of holographic “stars” embedded in a random, non-repeatable pattern, distributed at varying depths and positions inside the label. Using any smartphone, consumers simply scan the product’s barcode using the free StellaGuard mobile app and verify the product’s authenticity within seconds. This solution eliminates the need for a special device, making it easily accessible to consumers, field inspectors, supply chain, and custom officers. The StellaGuard packaging line cameras capture the star pattern on the label and stores it in Covectra’s AuthentiTrack Cloud.

“E-commerce has experienced more demand for vulnerable cosmetic products due to the pandemic, heightening the need for secure packaging,” said Steve Wood, Covectra’s CEO. “In addition, the application of counterfeit makeup can be harmful and sometimes even deadly. Our StellaGuard brings intelligent next-generation labeling to the beauty and cosmetics industry and integrates seamlessly with our other solutions for a complete, highly secure anti-counterfeiting beauty labeling and packaging solution.”

Covectra’s StellaGuard, a smart label and mobile authentication solution that will enable brand managers and consumers for the first time to easily and more accurately identify, authenticate, and track genuine products and combat counterfeiting. Today’s top brands – from clothing, handbags, shoes, cosmetics, liquor, and sporting goods to consumer electronics, automotive spare parts, and pharmaceuticals– can now rely on StellaGuard’s highly secure, cloud-based mobile authentication solution to protect buyers, identify illicit sellers, provide universal brand protection, and strengthen track and tracing capabilities throughout the supply chain.