Carpet & Flooring realises the benefits of a streamlined delivery process with Descartes’ mobile proof-of-delivery

Sep 28, 2021 Ed Holden

Descartes Systems Group has announced that Carpet & Flooring, a UK independent distributor of floor covering products, is using Descartes’ mobile proof-of-delivery solution (ePoD) to improve delivery efficiencies, enhance the customer experience, and prevent any delivery issues.

Peter Russell, IT Director, Carpet & Flooring, comments: “Descartes ePoD solution has unlocked considerable benefits for both our business and our customers. We have seen the number of requests for paper-based PoD decline dramatically and have received increasingly positive feedback from our customers. When COVID-19 struck, we instantly saw benefits from the ePoD solution because it meant that we were immediately able to offer our customers a Covid-safe, paperless PoD – with photographs and a full record of the delivery. We witnessed an 80% reduction in customer requests for proof of delivery, so the solution has saved both our time and our customers’ time. Being able to integrate Descartes’ ePod into our existing system and mobile technology has meant that it has been quick and easy to implement and roll out. We look forward to continuing to work with Descartes and develop our great relationship.”

Carpet & Flooring is one of the largest distributors of floor covering products – stocking and distributing products from Europe’s leading flooring manufacturers. Carpet & Flooring relies on convenient and successful deliveries across its ten UK branches in order to provide an effective and optimised customer experience. With a desire to streamline delivery processes from the traditional pen-and-paper method and provide customers with full visibility of order status and location, Carpet & Flooring deployed Descartes’ ePoD solution to transform its processes. No longer having to rely on manually scanning, processing and archiving paperwork and delivery confirmations, Descartes’ ePoD solution has increased efficiencies, reduced costs and improved customer satisfaction. Customers have benefitted by receiving text notifications on the progress of their delivery, allowing them to plan their work and be on hand to receive their delivery, resulting in an increase in successful first time deliveries. In addition, administration in retrieving proof of delivery information and answering customer queries has been reduced by 80%.

Pol Sweeney, VP Sales and Business Manager UK for Descartes adds: “We’re delighted to be working with Carpet & Flooring. Providing a solution that supports both the team and the customers is essential for business success, and it is great to hear that Carpet & Flooring’s customers have been pleased with the ePoD solution. With its customer-centric approach, Carpet & Flooring will no doubt continue to provide exceptional service for deliveries and we are proud to be working with them to achieve this now and in the future.”