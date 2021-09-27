Woodland Group launches 360 digital supply chain platform to complement its capabilities, network and owned assets across the globe

Sep 27, 2021 Ed Holden

Woodland Group has launched its new digital platform, Woodland Online, delivering full supply chain management from online quoting and booking, to tracking, reporting, WMS and supplier integration, stock and PO management.

Woodland Online also offers clients the opportunity to access reports on their supply chain’s environmental impact, a continuation of Woodland Group’s growing carbon conscious solutions aimed to support businesses in tracking and reducing their impact and meeting changing regulations around businesses’ environmental reporting.

Mobilising its bespoke supply chain systems and partner networks, Woodland Online can deliver supplier and PO management as well as client finance reports and customs documentation.

Having invested into its digital capabilities for the last decade, first buying software company Freightfilter to build a fully integrated online quoting and booking system and more recently backing software company Ceedbox to combine the original Woodland Online solution with full 360 tracking and reporting, Woodland Group has since developed the offering further to provide a full supply chain management solution.

Appreciating the importance of a digital offering that allows instant visibility and facilitates early, and at times preventative, measures to be taken to manage all stakeholders of a supply chain, Woodland Group clients can get free access to Woodland Online to benefit from full visibility and 24/7 access to all supply chain information and their supply chain ecosystem.

Through Woodland Online, clients can connect with Woodland Group’s various locations across the globe and their dedicated team members, sector-specialists and network providing consultative support to streamline solutions and reduce cost, and guide clients through regulatory, political, and economic changes impacting supply chains and source preferential rates.

The supply chain industry has seen a surge of digital freight forwarder start-ups emerging, all bidding to disrupt an industry that has traditionally been human-centric, and reliant on networks, contacts, and expertise.

Woodland Online stands apart as a continuation and innovation of the traditional values and services offered by Woodland Group. It is an amalgamation of Woodland’s human approach, knowledge, network and assets built up over 30 years’ in the logistics industry and the visibility, agility, customisation and 24 hour access delivered by this new digital solution to make clients’ supply chain management processes even easier and create opportunity for further growth. The platform will initially be rolled out to the UK market before reaching its worldwide audience.

Kevin Stevens, CEO and Chairman, commented: “Since Woodland’s foundation in 1988, we’ve been able to grow and innovate by listening to our clients’ needs and delivering solutions to make business simple for them, to help streamline processes to save time, cost and the stress associated with the management of comprehensive supply chains. As technology developed, so have we - while always focussing on retaining the personal approach and expert guidance we’re known for. Launching our new Woodland Online platform is a proud moment for us as we combine the best of traditional freight forwarding with the benefits digitalisation can bring to a business’ management and health. 30 years’ experience, our people focus, network and owned assets provide a strong footing to build truly instant connectivity on.”