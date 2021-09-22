ERP System comparison and lots more at the Lumenia ERP HEADtoHEAD™ virtual event

Sep 22, 2021 Ed Holden

Are you in the market for a new ERP or frustrated with your current system? Are you unsure which solutions to shortlist? The Lumenia ERP HEADtoHEAD full-scale virtual event offers a unique opportunity to compare leading ERP solution providers and their products.

Taking place virtually on the 12-13 October, 14 ERP vendors will go head to head to demonstrate their ERP solutions. If you are in the market for ERP, it is the perfect opportunity to efficiently review and compare the leading ERP systems.

The virtual event takes place over two days and is facilitated by Lumenia Consulting. The event will feature live streaming, live polling and Q&A and real-time networking. The delegate platform will provide all the information needed about the event and the software being presented, it will also provide contact details for the ERP vendors, to allow for interaction pre and post-event. And most importantly, if you miss a session, content will be available on-demand post-event.

Solutions suitable for various organisation sizes, from large corporations to SME’s, will be represented. ERP solutions to be demonstrated include SAP Business ByDesign, Oracle NetSuite, SAP S/4HANA, Epicor, Sage X3, Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, IFS, Microsoft Dynamics 365 F&O, Infor, QAD Adaptive, Acumatica, Intact iQ, EFACS and FinancialForce.

At the start of Day 1, all vendors take part in an ‘Elevator Speech’. During this session vendors present a summary of their USP’s to convince delegates why it would be a good idea to attend their live on-line demo. Delegates can then choose to attend live demonstration sessions focused on Finance, Production, Procurement, Supply Chain, Projects or Sales. Each of these live demonstrations are based on standardised high-level scripts which makes it easier to make system comparisons.

Over the two days there are lots of other sessions taking place. For example, attendees can hear thought-provoking, vendor-independent presentations from Lumenia Consulting on ‘Are you ERP Ready?’; ‘Preparing Business Processes for ERP’ and ‘Characteristics of Successful ERP Projects’. There are also vendor sponsored VIP round-table sessions on both days and on Day 2 there is a new Agenda addition of four vendor sector focused presentations. The penultimate session of the event, always a highlight will be a panel discussion comprised of industry end users, all of whom have implement ERP, will talk about their experiences in ‘Avoiding ERP Implementation Mistakes’.

