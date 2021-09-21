M-Files receives highest score in two use cases in Updated Gartner Critical Capabilities for Content Services Platforms Report

Sep 21, 2021 Ed Holden

M-Files, the intelligent information management company, has announced the company has received the highest score in the Content Services Platform Consolidation and the Digital Business Transformation Use Cases in the updated Gartner Inc. Critical Capabilities for Content Services Platforms Report.



In addition, M-Files also maintained the highest product rating for Federation. The updated scores and ratings come on the heels of new enhancements to the M-Files intelligent information management platform, and the company's acquisition of Hubshare in April 2021 to bolster external content sharing and collaboration.

"We believe receiving the highest score in the Digital Business Transformation and Content Services Platform Consolidation Use Cases acknowledges our industry distinction and reaffirms our unique approach to solving today's most pressing business challenges," said Antti Nivala, founder and CEO, M‑Files.

"Integrating a digital workplace portal with our acquisition of Hubshare enables us to enhance user and client engagement through collaborative working, secure file sharing and project management. We remain committed to helping our customers drive digitalisation and improve the customer experience through our intelligent information management solution, and believe this recognition showcases the unrivalled capabilities we offer."

In addition to attaining the highest scores amongst 18 vendors in Digital Business Transformation (3.75 out of 5) and Content Services Platform Consolidation (4.13 out of 5), M-Files was recognised for differentiation in the Cloud Office Content Services, Information Governance, and Content and Process Automation use cases.

M-Files provides a modern approach to information management that addresses the problem of disconnected data silos and supports comprehensive external collaboration without data duplication through a user-friendly interface to improve the digital client experience. With powerful tools for search, content lifecycle management and automated workflows, M-Files provides better visibility and control over information. M-Files intelligent automation offers customers a full 360-degree view of information while also increasing efficiencies and improving compliance by automating complex business processes.

M-Files helps organizations increase the productivity of knowledge workers, ensure a seamless digital experience, strengthen collaboration, enable business continuity, and reduce business risk.

Visit this webpage for a complimentary download of the updated Gartner Critical Capabilities for Content Services Platforms report: https://bit.ly/m-files-updated-gartner-cc-report-2020-uk

The inclusion criteria for the Critical Capabilities for Content Services Platforms report is the same as the companion Magic Quadrant for Content Services Platforms report, in which M-Files was recognised as a Visionary in 2020.