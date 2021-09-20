Ergonomic Solutions brings modularity and flexibility to the heart of tablet-based retail and hospitality applications

Sep 20, 2021 Ed Holden

The Ergonomic Solutions Group, creator of SpacePole mounting & mobility solutions, has released two new TabPOS tablet solutions designed for TabletPOS and a wide range of applications in both the retail and hospitality industries.



The pace of tablet development can quickly mean the need for upgrades or replacements. Ergonomic Solutions states the TabPOS U-Frame ensures that while your hardware may change, your mounting solution will not. Built with modularity in mind, U-Frame is a simple to use, cost-effective adjustable frame for mounting all standard tablets from 7” to large 13” Pro formats and is ideal for TabletPOS, digital signage, front of house, attended self-service, or customer information. If you need to replace your tablet for any reason, just swap it out, in seconds.





This ‘one size fits all’ universal solution is very straightforward to set up and use. TabPOS U-Frame is deigned to be mounted on Ergonomic Solutions’ signature range of SpacePole technology mounting solutions, including SpacePole Stack, DuraTilt or the brand new TabPOS TabPrint Curve. Install U-Frame convenient to your application, whether counter, wall or even floor mounted.



Also from the same TabPOS stable, the TabPOS TabPrint Curve is a simple all in one TabletPOS mounting solution to combine a tablet and printer within one footprint. Compatible with Ergonomic Solutions’ popular X-Frame, U-Frame or A-Frame solutions, TabPrint Curve provides a high level of flexibility, and its modularity enables the operator to incorporate a wide range of peripherals to facilitate full service TabletPOS.



Whether adding payments, a second screen or even customer display, TabPrint Curve handles them all with ease by providing both high and low mounting points. And with such a wide choice of TabletPOS suitable printers available on the market today, Ergonomic Solutions even provides two different sizes of TabPrint Curve to maximise its compatibility.



Ergonomic Solutions has taken care to ensure that TabPrint Curve creates the right impression. Cables are handled without fuss and all your point-of-sale hardware is kept within one small footprint.



Speaking of the launch, Ian Dewar, CEO, The Ergonomic Solutions Group, says: “The addition of TabPrint Curve and U-Frame to the TabPOS family, provides solutions that really address the current concerns of many small and medium enterprises who need to provide the best possible customer experience, whilst minimising the total cost of ownership.”



He adds: “TabPOS TabPrint Curve and U-Frame allow businesses to create their own custom solutions to bring their tablet-based applications to life.”