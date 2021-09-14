Panasonic Toughbook and TriCIS announce strategic engineering partnership

Sep 14, 2021 Ed Holden

Panasonic Toughbook and TriCIS have entered into a strategic engineering partnership to deliver technology solutions designed to meet the needs of the UK Government and its Strategic Defence Review.

The Government has committed to spending £188bn on Defence over the coming four years – an increase of £24bn or 14% – as an investment in its vision for the future role of its armed forces.

Panasonic Toughbook has a long history of being the rugged mobile computing device of choice for defence and security forces in the UK and around the world. As a UK sovereign company, TriCIS has a track record in designing and modifying computing, networking and peripheral equipment, incorporating UK CFTCS, MIL Standards and NATO Tempest standards, to meet military and Her Majesty’s Government’s security requirements.

“The Government has said the armed forces will become more integrated across all domains, joining up people, equipment and information to increase effectiveness,” explained Peter Thomas, Public Sector Manager for Panasonic Mobile Solutions Business Division Europe. “This will mark a shift from mass mobilisation to a new force reacting with information age speed, readiness and relevance to confront the threats of the future. Our strategic engineering partnership with TriCIS will enable us to continue to develop rugged technology solutions in line with the UK Government’s objectives.”

Antony Summerfield, CEO at TriCIS added, “At TriCIS, our mission is to design, engineer and manufacture highly secure systems that support the security, independence and interests of the UK Government and MOD. We are incredibly proud of our innovative collaboration with Panasonic. Working together has allowed us to develop a custom Encryption solution for the new Toughbook that is future-focused and designed to protect the people and infrastructure working hard to defend the ever evolving, digital front line.”