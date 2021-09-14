Brother UK adopts hybrid working after HQ redesign

Sep 14, 2021 Ed Holden

Business technology solutions provider Brother UK has adopted a hybrid working model and has made a significant investment to redesign its Greater Manchester HQ to support collaborative working and social interaction.

The transition will see around 90 employees work from the office three days a week while providing them with the flexibility of home working.

New break-out spaces and meeting rooms have been built at the firm’s head office as part of the redesign, which also includes new technology infrastructure to enable hot desking.

The move comes as new research by Brother UK signals a wider shift to hybrid among businesses, with IT decision makers expecting only half (51%) of the workforce to be in the office full time on average over the next six months.*

Phil Jones MBE, managing director at Brother UK, said: “The pandemic ripped up the working rulebook and we want to establish a new organisational design that continues to stay relevant.

“Homeworking has undoubtedly provided our employees with greater flexibility in their personal lives, but the last 18 months has also underlined the office’s value for providing purpose and social cohesion. We want to find a balance that works for our people and our business.

“Hybrid working needs to be far more than just a change to working contracts - we want coming to the office to be about human interaction and experiencing the energy of being around your colleagues. This has been the focal point in redesigning our office spaces and it felt great to reopen after months of planning.

“The building has breathed back to life, with a healthy buzz of collaboration and synchronous working happening before our eyes. Now it’s time to listen and learn from how our colleagues adapt to help us ensure that hybrid working is a success for us.”

The company was recently accredited with Investors in People’s ‘We Invest in Wellbeing’ Gold Award in recognition of its efforts supporting staff physical, psychological, and social wellbeing.

While transitioning to a hybrid arrangement itself, Brother UK is also expanding its line-up of printing solutions to help partners that are supporting companies also making the switch. Its newly launched Mini Business range of A4 inkjets, for example, is designed to suit the needs of smaller offices and home offices.

*500 IT decision makers were independently surveyed by Censuswide.