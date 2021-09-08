TyreWatch helps to cuts costs and carbon for safety conscious fleet managers

Sep 08, 2021 Ed Holden

As the general transport industry strives to balance commercial considerations with safety, compliance and the general ‘green’ issues of the day, TyreWatch has introduced a tyre management platform with a range of monitoring systems which enables fleet managers across all commercial sectors to reduce running costs and increase safety while limiting the environmental impact of their operation.

Two of these systems recently launched in the UK are AutoAlign, for wheel alignment monitoring and VanSmart, a tyre management system for light commercial vehicles – particularly in urban use.

AutoAlign is a dynamic and unique vehicle monitoring system designed to combat the problem of wheel misalignment - unknowingly suffered by around 33% of all commercial vehicles in the UK.

Industry research gathered by TyreWatch concludes that on UK roads today, there are 18.7 million vehicles operating with incorrect wheel alignment – a potentially dangerous and costly condition which can go undetected for months. Normally it takes a scheduled maintenance interval or manual vehicle check to detect any problems and allow corrective action to be taken before excessive tyre tread abrasion contributes to vehicle particulate emissions (PM2.5 and PM10) as identified by the World Health Organisation.

Now, by using the market proven TyreWatch ‘connected technology’ platform, operators can rely on AutoAlign to continuously monitor each vehicle and detect any wheel alignment issue as soon as it occurs, while automatically notifying management so that immediate action can be taken.

“This is all about good-old prevention rather than cure!” Enthuses Mark Longden, co-founder of TyreWatch. “While we already have a mobile wheel and chassis alignment service in place, this new technology uses bespoke wheel sensors in harness with F1-grade telematics to enable vehicle operators to remotely identify any misalignment issues before they become a serious and costly problem.”

In addition to cost and safety implications, enabling corrective action to be taken offers the additional benefit of a significant reduction in harmful emissions.

“Just one degree out of alignment between the wheels and/or the vehicle centre will cause a 10% deficiency in tyre wear,” explains Longden. “Early corrective action will greatly reduce carbon output and keep PM 10 and PM 2.5 tyre particulate emissions to a minimum.”

Also recently launched is a new version of the widely-used TyreWatch VanSmart tyre monitoring system which, says the company, improves safety and reduces running costs for light commercial vehicle operators.

The range of TyreWatch solutions is designed to optimise fleet efficiency. Glenn Sherwood, Director, comments: “Continuous tyre monitoring, using advanced telematics and powerful artificial intelligence, provides real-time and constant visibility of the precise condition of every individual tyre. All tyre issues are detected from the outset before they can become a problem which enables timely and safe maintenance or repairs while minimising downtime, risk and running cost.”

“In today’s connected world,” Glenn continues, “responsible operators in every sector can expect a fleet tyre pressure management system (TPMS) solution to support their vehicles over every mile of every journey they make.”

According to TyreWatch, their dynamic monitoring systems deliver substantial savings, not only in tyre replacement, but also in fuel efficiency, down time and the costs typically associated with a tyre blow out.

“TyreWatch can eliminate 95% of all blow outs caused by underinflated tyres.” Says Glenn. “Through receipt of real time proactive pressure and temperature alerts, operators have the ability to schedule tyre repairs and replacements, even while the vehicle is in motion.”

Emphasising a further important consideration Glenn continues: “From an environmental point of view, while enabling preventative care, the savings in tyre wear will reduce carbon and keep PM 10 and PM2.5 tyre particulate emissions to a minimum.”

This is true for all TyreWatch users, including Peterborough-based PJ Thory Ltd - a company whose diverse operation spans mixed haulage, aggregate supplies, waste management and demolition. With an extensive eight-wheeler fleet, the company has installed a TyreWatch system to monitor and control the tyre maintenance and safety for each tyre.

“We supply a wide range of services,” explains transport manager, Malcolm Agger, “all of which require hardworking HGV vehicles and often in demanding off-road conditions. Tyre maintenance therefore is a daily priority, not just for commercial reasons but for safety and the environment too.”

Reflecting the range of services, the fleet is also a broad mix of low and high-sided eight wheelers and an artic fleet all of which, says Malcolm, are equally susceptible to punctures and tyre damage.

After an initial analysis and short trial to assess requirements and bed-in the new TPMS (tyre pressure management system), it is now fitted to 11 Scania vehicles with a number of new DAF 8 wheelers to follow. Each wheel rim is fitted with a TyreWatch sensor to enable the PJ Thory team to detect and correct any pressure or temperature issues before they become serious.

“We have dashboard monitors” explains Malcolm “which use a simple on-screen graphic to show each tyre status. When it’s green all is OK, yellow means there’s an issue to check and red tells us we have a problem which needs immediate attention.”

Malcolm can also remotely check the temperature of every wheel while it is in use. “The tyre pressure might be fine,” he adds, “but if, for example, the system automatically sends me a mail with a heat alert, it could be because there is a braking issue or maybe the bearings are worn. Either way, we can quickly diagnose and correct the problem.”

Glenn concludes: “We are delighted that PJ Thory is profiting from the added value the TyreWatch Platform brings to their tyre management. It’s also great to see that TyreWatch’s development over the last 5-years is paying dividends to fleets in sustainable mobility.”