Rockwell Automation launches TechEd Tuesdays: for hands-on, interactive training in the digital age

Sep 07, 2021 Ed Holden

Rockwell Automation has launched a new digital training experience called TechEd Tuesdays, as an extension of its TechEd EMEA event.

TechEd Tuesdays will be a flexible, interactive training experience blending online theory with practical sessions over a 10-week course to facilitate knowledge sharing and understanding of Rockwell Automation products and solutions. The series will be offered to all customers and partners, including system integrators, distributors, OEMs, and end-users.

For 10 weeks, from 14 September 2021, specialists at Rockwell Automation will hold a half-day session every Tuesday, split into five modules (Smart Devices, Smart Machines, Smart Systems, Process Control and IoT). Each module will include a theoretical session with Q&A, followed by an optional practical session (hands-on labs) the following week. This cycle of ten weeks will be repeated three times over the coming 12 months, with participants able to sign up for practical labs once they’ve completed the half-day theory the week before.

Groundbreaking interactive platform

Jan Van Den Bossche, Senior Director, Technology and Domain Expertise EMEA, Rockwell Automation, said: “TechEd Tuesdays is more than just an online webinar. The most attractive part of our annual TechEd EMEA event was the chance for our customers to get practical, hands-on experience with our technology. We knew we had to find a way to integrate that into our virtual training, so we utilized onCourse, our digital platform that offers hands-on lab experience, where users can virtually access and physically control information and automation assets.”

onCourse connects Rockwell Automation assets to virtual machines, which are then programmed, operated, and tested as operational digital twins. Unlike other learning experiences of this type, TechEd Tuesdays and the onCourse labs are free for all participants, offering a unique opportunity for users to engage with like-minded peers, while deepening and diversifying their technical skills and knowledge to succeed in the future of digitalized manufacturing.

“We’re thrilled to be able to offer our customers and partners something that positively impacts the industry as a whole,” commented Gregoire de Clercq, EMEA Marketing Director, Rockwell Automation. “And while we’re looking forward to seeing our customers in person at our next TechEd EMEA event in October 2022, we can’t wait to make the most of this unique opportunity to continue both our growth and theirs over the next 12 months.”

TechEd Tuesdays will run in three cycles (starting September 2021, February 2022, and May 2022) in the leadup to the return of TechEd EMEA in Gothenburg, in October 2022. Registration opens on 16 August and the first session will kick off on 14 September 2021. Spaces for the practical sessions are limited and will operate on a first come first-served basis.