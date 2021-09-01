Advantech launches LEO-WS10 handheld dimensioning and barcode scanner for improved operational efficiency

Sep 01, 2021 Ed Holden

Advantech, provider of industrial computing solutions, has launched its LEO-WS10 handheld dimensioning and barcode scanner.

Designed to streamline workflows for warehouse, logistics, retail, post office, airport luggage, and inventory management applications, LEO-WS10 accelerates package dimension scanning, improves collection and loading operations, and minimizes errors related to manual data entry. To ensure reliable operation in industrial environments, LEO-WS10 supports a wide operating temperature (-10 ~ 40 °C/14 ~ 104 °F) and is IP54 rated for protection from water and dust. Moreover, LEO-WS10 can be easily connected to any computer via USB or RS-232 and is compatible with Windows, Android, and Linux OS, enabling convenient deployment without additional hardware.

Instant Package Measurements

Advantech’s LEO-WS10 scanning solution transforms the measurement of packages. With LEO-WS10, users can simply aim the scanner at the package and press the trigger button to instantly obtain the package dimensions (Lx W x H). This accelerates scanning and increases operational efficiency. In some cases, the adoption of LEO-WS10 at workstations has increased efficiency by up to 293%.

Integrated 1D/2D Barcode Scanner

LEO-WS10 is also equipped with a 1D/2D barcode scanner. Thus, only a single device is needed to complete most package scanning tasks, reducing overall hardware costs and integrating workflows.

Laser Aiming Technology for Accurate Scanning

Compared to stationary dimension scanners, LEO-WS10 features unique laser aiming technology that provides a guide for scanning packages accurately and easily.

Key Features