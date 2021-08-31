By Mohan Naidu, FPT UK Managing Director.
The international shipping industry is responsible for the carriage of around 90% of world trade.
Manufacturing, Logistics and Supply Chain articles
Manufacturing and Supply Chain IT articles comprising case studies, product information, opinion articles, reports, new contract wins, product launches, opinion from the trade associations, government departments, research analysts, the vendor community. These articles are about specific industry IT solutions and topics relating to how improvements and efficiency gains can be made by the use of information technology within supply chain applications.
All topics are covered in these articles which include ERP/MRP, Manufacturing Software, Advanced Planning, Demand Forecasting, Supply Chain Management, Warehouse Management Software, Automatic Identification/Datacapture, Voice-Directed Warehousing, Printing & Labelling, Transport Management, Asset Management Software and Mobile Computing.
Digital sea change for shipping and global supply chains
Aug 31, 2021 Comments (0)
By Mohan Naidu, FPT UK Managing Director.
Advantech AIW-355 5G module accelerates the next wireless transformation
Aug 31, 2021 Comments (0)
Advantech, the global provider of industrial wireless solutions, has released the newest member of the AIW-300 series - the AIW-355.
Hexagon unveils platform to accelerate autonomous quality assurance for Industry 4.0
Aug 31, 2021 Comments (0)
Hexagon’s Manufacturing Intelligence division, which supplies smart manufacturing technologies to giants from Volkswagen to Boeing, has unveiled HxGN Robotic Automation, pioneering robotic programming and control software that enables non-specialist quality professionals to program industrial robots to perform fully automated quality inspection.
‘Less talking, more trials’: UK manufacturers show hesitancy for AI adoption, as the technology goes mainstream
Aug 31, 2021 Comments (0)
Almost half (48%) of UK manufacturing firms are looking into or testing AI in a limited capacity, yet just 12% are using it live, everyday around the business, according to a new report from data science consultancy Peak Indicators.
77% of UK T&L leaders believe that mobile tech will be critical to deliveries within 5 years
Aug 31, 2021 Comments (0)
Two-thirds (77%) of the UK’s transportation and logistics (T&L) leaders (71% globally), believe that mobile-first technology will be critical to deliveries in just five years’ time, new global research from mobile and IoT management solutions provider, SOTI, has found.