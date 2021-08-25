Printers aren’t the only security risk in the hybrid working world, says Kyocera

Aug 25, 2021 Ed Holden

Recent months have seen a spate of high-profile ransomware attacks, with the method becoming the modus operandi for millions of hackers around the world.

As businesses plan for a hybrid working future, print has been identified as an area for close scrutiny in the bid to shore up cybersecurity capabilities. According to Kyocera, it is important that this cautious approach be replicated across the entire IT estate too.

A recent report from Quocirca found that only 21% of IT decision-makers are confident in the security of their print infrastructure, pointing to the need for enhanced security in managed print services. For Kyocera, these concerns are indicative of a broader sense of unease regarding other connected devices and cloud-based systems.

Aaron Anderson, Head of Marketing at Kyocera Document Solutions UK commented: “Printers are often one of the first devices mentioned when discussing the security risks attached to connected devices. There are legitimate reasons for this: the printer is a highly recognisable piece of office equipment, and something that many workers have at home too. As such, it is easy to consider a connected printer as a likely route through which hackers could try to gain access to sensitive data.

However, it’s crucial to remember that opportunistic cybercriminals will take advantage of any vulnerability if it is likely to be successful. This includes not just printers, but other connected devices such as company and personal smartphones, desktop computers and software such as email or cloud storage. With this in mind, a zero-trust approach to all elements of the IT estate is a positive way to go.

To highlight this general sense of difficulty around all elements of cybersecurity, other recent research has found that 92 per cent of UK businesses suffered a cyberattack in the last 12 months, and 78% feel unprepared to deal with the current threat. Despite the upsurge in cyberattacks, more than a quarter of UK companies do not consider IT to be ranked within their top three priorities as they plan for the next 12 months.

Aaron concluded: “This shows how much work needs to be done across the entire IT estate, as not enough is being done to actively address these issues. Alongside shoring up print, organisations need tools to cover all the bases, including multi-factor authentication to govern access to sensitive data, secure document management systems to ensure information is shared in a safe and compliant manner, and encryption capabilities that reduce the chances of stored data – whether on-premise or in the cloud – being compromised.