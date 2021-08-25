Intalio recognised in 2021 Gartner Peer Insights’ ‘Voice of the Customer’: Content Services Platforms vendor

Aug 25, 2021 Ed Holden

In recognition of its commitment to deliver customer-centric products and services, Intalio has been recognised for Content Services Platforms in the Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’ report.

Gartner Peer Insights is a widely recognised and reputed peer review and rating platform for business software and service buyers that has made its way into becoming a dependable reference within the software industry for buyers, investors, and providers equally.

The Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’ Content Services Platforms report focuses on peer reviews for implementing and running CSPs and shows the qualified vendors, their overall industry rating, review volume, company size, and deployment region.

For Gartner, Content Services Platforms are “integrated platforms that provide content-focused services, repositories, APIs, solutions and business processing tools to support digital business and transformation”. With over 30 years of experience, Intalio is recognised by Gartner as its CSPs are a pillar of its innovations. Content Services from Intalio ensure optimal information governance through a fully-featured AI-powered set of services employing the latest technologies and transforming the way enterprises incorporate their content. Intalio Content Services have revolutionised processes such as content capture, information management, storage, and analytics to provide comprehensive and reliable ECM platforms.

Gartner Peer Insights rated the best CSP platforms on the market based on their customer reviews, which are subjected to a strict review process to ensure authenticity. In the 12-months period ending on February 28, 2021, Gartner Peer Insights reported 1,348 reviews and ratings in the Content Services Platforms (CSP) industry. After receiving eligible reviews during this one-year, Intalio has scored an overall rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars as of February 28, 2021 in the CSP market. This overall rating reflects current customer satisfaction with the vendor's product, and Intalio’s rating shows its customers’ overall satisfaction and faith in the quality of its products and its standing in the industry.